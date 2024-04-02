Banacol: Pioneers in Sustainability with Carbon Neutral Certification

Banacol is leading the way in the banana industry by standing out for achieving Carbon Neutral certification for two consecutive years

MEDELLíN , ANTIOQUIA, COLOMBIA, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the Urabá region of Antioquia, Banacol distinguishes itself not only for its agricultural production but also for its leadership in sustainable environmental practices, an effort aligned with its mission to cultivate well-being for the community and the environment.

This commitment has been recognized with the Carbon Neutral certification by the Colombian Institute of Technical Standards and Certification (ICONTEC) in 2022 and 2023, marking Banacol as a benchmark in the fight against climate change in Colombia.

Banacol: Leadership and Commitment in Carbon Neutrality

Banacol has implemented effective strategies to measure, reduce, and offset its carbon footprint, following the methodology of the Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Protocol.

Since before 2018, the company has focused its efforts on optimizing its processes to contribute to the sustainable development goals and Colombia's targets in terms of carbon neutrality and climate change management.

This clarification underscores Banacol's long-term commitment to the environment and proactivity in adopting sustainable practices.

What are Banacol’s strategies?

Banacol has carried out effective strategies to achieve and maintain its Carbon Neutral certification:

- Carbon Footprint Measurement: Rigorous evaluation of scope 1 and 2 emissions, using the GHG Protocol methodology.

- Voluntary Mitigation Plans: Implementation of concrete actions to reduce emissions, including the optimization of resource use and energy efficiency.

- Emission Compensation: Investment in carbon bonds and external forestry projects to neutralize residual emissions.

Outstanding Environmental Achievements of Banacol

Banacol's dedication to sustainability has resulted in significant achievements:

- Reduction in Water Consumption: A 5% decrease in water consumption, thanks to awareness programs for efficient use of this resource.

- Improvement in Water Recirculation: An increase in the weeks of recirculation of water used in banana washing, achieving a 10% reduction in water use compared to the previous year.

- Conservation of Natural Resources: Allocation of 202.69 hectares for the conservation of water sources and forests, and the planting of 10,829 trees in 2023, over 4,000 of these focused on the conservation of water sources.

"Our commitment to sustainability and the Carbon Neutral certification reflects the essence of Banacol in cultivating well-being, not only for our communities but for the environment. We will continue to lead by example, demonstrating that it is possible to harmonize agricultural productivity with environmental care," states Víctor Manuel Henríquez Restrepo, Banacol spokesperson.

Banacol not only positions itself as an agribusiness leader for its quality and efficiency but also for its commitment to sustainable practices and environmental responsibility.

Its holistic approach to sustainability, integrating environmental protection with social and economic development, establishes Banacol as a role model in Colombia and the global industry, marking a path towards a more sustainable and responsible future.