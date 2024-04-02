Neuromyelitis Optica Spectra Disorder Market Report 2032: Epidemiology Data, Therapies, Latest Approvals by DelveInsight

Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Market is expected to boost at a significant CAGR, as per DelveInsight.

DelveInsight's "Neuromyelitis Optica Spectra Disorder Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Neuromyelitis Optica Spectra Disorder, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Neuromyelitis Optica Spectra Disorder market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Neuromyelitis Optica Spectra Disorder Market Report:

The Neuromyelitis Optica Spectra Disorder market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032).

Key Neuromyelitis Optica Spectra Disorder Companies: RemeGen, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Reistone Biopharma, Nihon Pharmaceutical, Harbour BioMed, Bio-Thera Solutions, Abide Therapeutics, Bionure, TG Therapeutics, ENDECE, Boston Pharmaceuticals, NovelMed, and others

Key Neuromyelitis Optica Spectra Disorder Therapies: Telitacicept, Ravulizumab, SHR1459, BAT4406F, HBM9161, ARN-6039, and others

In March 2023, Alexion announced a Phase 3, External Placebo-Controlled, Open-Label, Multicenter Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Ravulizumab in Adult Patients With Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD)

The goal of this clinical trial is to study the efficacy and safety of BCD-132 (divozilimab) in subjects with neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorders (NMOSD).

The Neuromyelitis Optica Spectra Disorder market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Neuromyelitis Optica Spectra Disorder pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Neuromyelitis Optica Spectra Disorder market dynamics.

As per the estimate, in the US, NMOSD is estimated to be fewer than 5,000.

According to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society (2022), there are an estimated 4,000 to 8,000 people with NMOSD in the United States. NMOSD can occur at any age in children as young as 3 and adults as old as 90, but appears most often between ages 30 and 50.

As per Miyamoto et al. (2018), the results indicated that NMO had a prevalence of 3.42 in 100,000 in Japan.

In a study conducted by Papp et al. (2021), the prevalence of NMO/NMOSD was 0.72/100,000 among the 1.14 million adult residents of England.

As per DelveInsight’s assessment, there are approx. 15+ key companies which are developing therapies for Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD).

Currently, RemeGen is leading the therapeutics market with its Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD) drug candidates in the most advanced stage of clinical development.

The Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder market report covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032. It also evaluates the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers & barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.

More than 95% of patients with NMOSD report no relatives with the disease, but approximately 3% report having other relatives with the condition. There is a strong association with a personal or family history of autoimmunity, which are present in 50% of cases. NMOSD is regarded as an autoimmune disease though the exact cause for the autoimmunity is unknown.

According to the Orphanet, NMO has a worldwide distribution and estimated prevalence of 1-2/100,000.

Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder is more common among females as compared to males.

According to the “Siegel Rare Neuroimmune Association”, NMOSD can affect children as young as 3 years and adults as old as 90 years. The onset of NMOSD varies from childhood to adulthood, and the average age of onset is about 40.

Neuromyelitis Optica Spectra Disorder Overview

Neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD), also known as Devic disease, is a chronic disorder of the brain and spinal cord dominated by inflammation of the optic nerve (optic neuritis) and inflammation of the spinal cord (myelitis). NMOSD is regarded as an autoimmune disease, though the exact cause of the autoimmunity is unknown. It is now recognized that most patients satisfying the current criteria for NMOSD experience repeated attacks separated by periods of remission. The interval between attacks may be weeks, months, or years. In its early stages, NMOSD may be confused with multiple sclerosis (MS).

Currently there is no cure for NMOSD at this time, but there are effective treatments. For acute attacks, the standard treatment is high-dose intravenous corticosteroids, typically methylprednisolone. Plasma exchange may be effective in patients who experience acute severe attacks that do not response to intravenous corticosteroids.

Neuromyelitis Optica Spectra Disorder Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Neuromyelitis Optica Spectra Disorder Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Neuromyelitis Optica Spectra Disorder market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Neuromyelitis Optica Spectra Disorder

Prevalent Cases of Neuromyelitis Optica Spectra Disorder by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Neuromyelitis Optica Spectra Disorder

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Neuromyelitis Optica Spectra Disorder

Neuromyelitis Optica Spectra Disorder Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Neuromyelitis Optica Spectra Disorder market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Neuromyelitis Optica Spectra Disorder market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Neuromyelitis Optica Spectra Disorder Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Neuromyelitis Optica Spectra Disorder Therapies and Key Companies

Telitacicept: RemeGen

Ravulizumab: Alexion Pharmaceuticals

SHR1459: Reistone Biopharma

BAT4406F: Bio-Thera Solutions

HBM9161: Harbour BioMed

ARN-6039: Boston Pharmaceuticals

ULTOMIRIS (ravulizumab): Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Neuromyelitis Optica Spectra Disorder Market Strengths

Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD) is a heterogeneous but well-defined clinical entity, distinct from other neurologic and systemic inflammatory diseases, and treatment is poised for expansion. Treatment of NMO includes both the management of acute attacks and the prevention of future exacerbations. The goal of acute therapy is to minimize irreversible damage and accelerate recovery. Preventative therapy should lower the frequency and severity of future exacerbations.

Several major pharma and biotech companies are actively involved in developing therapies for Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD). Notably, RemeGen stands out among them, with NMOSD drug candidates progressing to the most advanced stage, specifically phase III of clinical trials. This highlights the dedication of these companies to advancing potential treatments for NMOSD, with RemeGen at the forefront of clinical development in addressing this neurological disorder.

Scope of the Neuromyelitis Optica Spectra Disorder Market Report

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Neuromyelitis Optica Spectra Disorder Companies: RemeGen, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Reistone Biopharma, Nihon Pharmaceutical, Harbour BioMed, Bio-Thera Solutions, Abide Therapeutics, Bionure, TG Therapeutics, ENDECE, Boston Pharmaceuticals, NovelMed, and others

Key Neuromyelitis Optica Spectra Disorder Therapies: Telitacicept, Ravulizumab, SHR1459, BAT4406F, HBM9161, ARN-6039, and others

Neuromyelitis Optica Spectra Disorder Therapeutic Assessment: Neuromyelitis Optica Spectra Disorder current marketed and Neuromyelitis Optica Spectra Disorder emerging therapies

Neuromyelitis Optica Spectra Disorder Market Dynamics: Neuromyelitis Optica Spectra Disorder market drivers and Neuromyelitis Optica Spectra Disorder market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Neuromyelitis Optica Spectra Disorder Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Neuromyelitis Optica Spectra Disorder Market Access and Reimbursement

