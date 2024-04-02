Dr. Shea Bradley-Farrell, author of "Last Warning to the West: Hungary's Triumph Over Communism and the Woke Agenda."
Dr. Shea Bradley-Farrell, author of "Last Warning to the West: Hungary's Triumph Over Communism and the Woke Agenda, featured on C-SPAN Book TV.WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Shea Bradley-Farrell, author of the acclaimed book Last Warning to the West: Hungary's Triumph Over Communism and the Woke Agenda, featured on C-SPAN Book TV, Radio, and C-SPAN’s Washington Journal, cites a “new and imminent” terrorist threat that against the U.S. has reached a “whole new level” following the Moscow Massacre and October 7th – what will it take before President Joe Biden and U.S. Congress act to close our borders? Foreigners from countries adversarial to the U.S. –China, Afghanistan, Iran, Russia– and individuals on the U.S. terrorist watchlist stream across illegally by the hundreds of thousands.
In the case of Chinese nationals, if only 1% of the 113,000 that have come illegally during Biden’s presidency are under the direction and control of Chinese Intelligence and People’s Liberation Army, then 1,000 are here to infiltrate, sabotage, disrupt, or destroy U.S. infrastructure and harm American citizens as a part of the PRC’s “whole of government campaign” against America. It only took 19 terrorists to kill thousands of Americans on 9/11.
Dr. Shea Bradley-Farrell recently penned an opinion article on this subject in the Washington Examiner titled "Biden fiddles while China invades." The full opinion article is available at the Washington Examiner.
About: Dr. Shea Bradley-Farrell
Shea Bradley-Farrell, Ph.D. is the President of the Counterpoint Institute for Policy, Research, and Education (CIPRE) in Washington, D.C. Dr. Shea is an expert in foreign policy and aid, national security, international development, and women’s issues. She is the author of Last Warning to the West: Hungary's Triumph Over Communism and the Woke Agenda, published in December 2023 with a foreword written by Kari Lake and back cover reviews by Lou Dobbs, Tucker Carlson, Gen. Mike Flynn, and Rep. Paul Gosar.
Dr. Shea worked directly with the Trump administration, including Sec. Mike Pompeo and Senior Advisor Ivanka Trump, on multiple issues, while serving as the VP of International Affairs for Concerned Women for America. Most recently she was professor and subject matter expert for the Defense Security Cooperation University (DSCU) of the U.S. Department of Defense.
She has frequently published Op-eds in RealClear Politics, Human Events, Newsmax, National Review, The Washington Times, and many others. She is a weekly contributor to SiriusXM Patriot Stacy on the Right and Victory News TV and a regular guest on multiple news and radio shows. Dr. Shea presents at conferences worldwide, such as the Wilson Center for International Scholars, the U.S. Department of State, the Heritage Foundation, CPAC Hungary 2022 and 2023, and the Gulf Studies Symposium.
She holds a Ph.D. and M.S. from Tulane University.
