CBiBank Chairman Jiangtao Sun Invited to Inaugural Global ESG&Sustainability Leadership Summit at Columbia University
UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On April 7th, at Columbia University's Low Library, the Global ESG Leadership Association (CGELA) will host a pivotal summit themed "The Future Path of Global ESG and Sustainable Development." This gathering invites esteemed representatives from academia and business to discuss the impacts of sustainable development on the global economy, society, and environment. Following the summit, CGELA and the World Development Forum (WDF) will conclude the event with a networking dinner.
CGELA, a New York-registered 501(c)3 non-profit organization, has been dedicated to creating a diverse ecosystem encompassing environmental protection, support for cutting-edge technologies, solutions to hunger and poverty, sustainable development research and consulting, and impact investing.
Jiangtao Sun, Chairman of the emerging U.S. commercial bank CBiBank, will participate as a prominent guest, engaging in dialogue with leaders from various industries and youths passionate about ESG and sustainable development. CBiBank is known for its digital-first approach, streamlining services like online account opening and video conferencing. This not only enhances service efficiency and customer experience but also reduces the bank's carbon footprint, endorsing electronic transactions and sustainable strategies. CBiBank's adherence to strict governance standards, including international anti-money laundering regulations, customer data security, and ethical business practices, demonstrates its commitment to ESG.
Since its inception, CBiBank has focused on supporting international trade businesses with extensive financial services while fulfilling its corporate social responsibilities. Jiangtao Sun, leading by the principle "virtuous deeds are the only invincible investment," has been actively involved in environmental conservation and corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives.
According to CGELA, the summit will focus on three key topics: sustainable and circular economies, ESG leadership and innovation, and sustainable development investment. Attendees eagerly anticipate the insightful discussions and exchange of ideas that Jiangtao Sun and other distinguished guests will bring to the table.
