Launch of OCP Nutricrops: Accelerating the shift to customized plant nutrition solutions globally
CASABLANCA, MOROCCO, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OCP Nutricrops, a new subsidiary of OCP Group – the global leader in soil and plant nutrition solutions – was launched to accelerate the Group’s transition to fully customized plant nutrition solutions, driving forward a just agricultural transition.
OCP Nutricrops will leverage the Group’s leading phosphate-based plant nutrition production and distribution capabilities to provide farmers with the customized solutions they need to:
• Preserve soil health
• Increase crop yields sustainably
• Combat climate change
• Protect the natural environment
OCP Nutricrops’ goal
OCP Nutricrops’ primary mission is to help farmers access the most efficient and sustainable soil health and plant nutrition solutions and the latest application expertise, wherever they are in the world. OCP Nutricrops’ flexible production system enables the manufacture of nutrients tailored to the crop, climate and soil. The business also provides training in precision nutrient management techniques that ensure crops get the right nutrients, at the right rate, in the right place, and at the right time – while minimizing costs to the farmer. OCP Nutricrops products are designed to enable farmers to preserve and enhance their soils and thereby boost their productivity and income.
Environmental commitment
OCP Nutricrops will build on OCP Group’s international partnerships with governments, researchers, agronomists and distributors to drive the systemic change required to make climate positive agriculture a reality. OCP Nutricrops’ goal is to deliver 100% customized, carbon-free products, with a target to reach carbon neutrality (Scope 3) by 2040.
Soufiyane El Kassi, Chairman & CEO of OCP Nutricrops, said: “OCP Nutricrops will spearhead a new direction for effective soil health and plant nutrition solutions. Only by using customized soil and plant nutrition solutions can we improve global food security while combatting climate change and protecting the natural environment. OCP Nutricrops is committed to working collaboratively with farmers and all our stakeholders to accelerate the journey towards the fully customized and farmer-centric solutions required to drive a just agricultural transition.”
About OCP Nutricrops
OCP Nutricrops is a subsidiary of OCP Group, responsible for developing soil nutrition solutions to address global challenges in food production and sustainability.
OCP Nutricrops provides farmers with a wide variety of high-quality, sustainably produced and customized phosphate-based soil health and plant nutrition solutions, and promotes the adoption of advanced agronomic practices, through collaboration with agronomists and experts across the world. OCP Nutricrops helps farmers access effective and sustainable products that are fine-tuned for the specific needs of their soils, whatever their crop choice and wherever they are in the world.
In addition to its in-house dedicated teams of agronomists, OCP Nutricrops draws on the expertise of Mohammed VI Polytechnic University (UM6P) and its international partners, leveraging the latest technological advances and the most accurate agricultural data. Through advanced soil mapping and the creation of customized products, OCP Nutricrops promotes optimal soil health and helps farmers maximize their productivity while protecting the environment and combatting climate change.
For more information: www.ocpnutricrops.com
Press contact:
communications@ocpnutricrops.com
Alex Crean
OCP Nutricrops will leverage the Group’s leading phosphate-based plant nutrition production and distribution capabilities to provide farmers with the customized solutions they need to:
• Preserve soil health
• Increase crop yields sustainably
• Combat climate change
• Protect the natural environment
OCP Nutricrops’ goal
OCP Nutricrops’ primary mission is to help farmers access the most efficient and sustainable soil health and plant nutrition solutions and the latest application expertise, wherever they are in the world. OCP Nutricrops’ flexible production system enables the manufacture of nutrients tailored to the crop, climate and soil. The business also provides training in precision nutrient management techniques that ensure crops get the right nutrients, at the right rate, in the right place, and at the right time – while minimizing costs to the farmer. OCP Nutricrops products are designed to enable farmers to preserve and enhance their soils and thereby boost their productivity and income.
Environmental commitment
OCP Nutricrops will build on OCP Group’s international partnerships with governments, researchers, agronomists and distributors to drive the systemic change required to make climate positive agriculture a reality. OCP Nutricrops’ goal is to deliver 100% customized, carbon-free products, with a target to reach carbon neutrality (Scope 3) by 2040.
Soufiyane El Kassi, Chairman & CEO of OCP Nutricrops, said: “OCP Nutricrops will spearhead a new direction for effective soil health and plant nutrition solutions. Only by using customized soil and plant nutrition solutions can we improve global food security while combatting climate change and protecting the natural environment. OCP Nutricrops is committed to working collaboratively with farmers and all our stakeholders to accelerate the journey towards the fully customized and farmer-centric solutions required to drive a just agricultural transition.”
About OCP Nutricrops
OCP Nutricrops is a subsidiary of OCP Group, responsible for developing soil nutrition solutions to address global challenges in food production and sustainability.
OCP Nutricrops provides farmers with a wide variety of high-quality, sustainably produced and customized phosphate-based soil health and plant nutrition solutions, and promotes the adoption of advanced agronomic practices, through collaboration with agronomists and experts across the world. OCP Nutricrops helps farmers access effective and sustainable products that are fine-tuned for the specific needs of their soils, whatever their crop choice and wherever they are in the world.
In addition to its in-house dedicated teams of agronomists, OCP Nutricrops draws on the expertise of Mohammed VI Polytechnic University (UM6P) and its international partners, leveraging the latest technological advances and the most accurate agricultural data. Through advanced soil mapping and the creation of customized products, OCP Nutricrops promotes optimal soil health and helps farmers maximize their productivity while protecting the environment and combatting climate change.
For more information: www.ocpnutricrops.com
Press contact:
communications@ocpnutricrops.com
Alex Crean
Yellow Jersey PR
email us here