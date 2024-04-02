Kyle Okamoto Joins floLIVE’s board as Executive Director of Business Strategy to Drive Strategic Expansion
Okamoto brings vast experience in technology, telecommunications, and IoT to floLIVE and will help expand its global cellular infrastructure
floLIVE is in an excellent market position and poised for significant growth as more connectivity providers realize the potential of global digital solutions”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- floLIVE, creator of the world’s first and largest hyperlocal global cellular network and a leading provider of global connectivity and network services for IoT, announces today that Kyle Okamoto, the former general manager (GM) of IoT at Ericsson and former GM of IoT at Aeris Communications, will join floLIVE’s Advisory Board as the Executive Director of Business Strategy.
— Kyle Okamoto
Okamoto brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and leadership working with Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), IoT Mobile Virtual Network Operators, and digital enterprise solutions, particularly in the automotive industry, on a global scale.
He joins floLIVE in its growth stage, where the organization is gaining rapid momentum and traction among Tier-1 MNOs and global OEMs (such as Qualcomm). Okamoto, having also served in several executive roles at Verizon for over 17 years, brings a senior-executive-level view of the IoT and connectivity market, technologies, trends, and challenges well positions this juncture.
“We are thrilled to have Kyle join our team at floLIVE and help us continue to build a unified connectivity ecosystem,” floLIVE CEO Nir Shalom said. “The power of digitalization will be best realized when all key players work in unison, and floLIVE plays a vital role in that. Kyle brings the expertise and knowledge across those key players and will help continue our growth trajectory and help us achieve our mission.”
floLIVE’s developed, owned, and operated global network provides key elements across the connectivity ecosystem, serving MNOs, IoT MVNOs, and enterprises through its suite of services, including core network services, which allows for locally based global connectivity for high-performance, regulatory compliance, extended services, higher flexibility, and lower infrastructure costs. floLIVE has built a robust IMSI library to deliver optimized, compliant global connectivity to IoT MVNOs and enterprises and expands coverage to MNOs.
floLIVE has also developed a multi-profile SIM technology with autonomous and over-the-air network switching capabilities for the highest connectivity reliability, redundancy, and flexibility.
Altogether, floLIVE’s suite of services helps ensure global consistency in cellular connectivity, which has become mandated by global enterprises and OEMs not only for performance but also to adhere to local data and privacy regulations.
“I am honored to support floLIVE’s long-term strategy in this new role,” Okamoto said. “floLIVE is in an excellent market position and poised for significant growth as more connectivity providers realize the potential of global digital solutions and need a way to capitalize on this rapidly expanding digital era and find seamless, frictionless paths of success.”
About floLIVE
floLIVE designed and developed an elastic, robust core cellular infrastructure that is the largest connectivity infrastructure in the world. Through this powerful infrastructure, the company offers numerous services to mobile operators, IoT MVNOs and Global Enterprises seeking seamless, compliant, high performance and regulatory compliant connectivity, anywhere in the world.
