Todd Schofield From The Mortgage Centre Clinches His Consecutive ThreeBestRatedⓇ Award Of Excellence
EINPresswire.com/ -- Finances and mortgages can be hell if an individual doesn’t handle it in the appropriate way. It can directly affect one’s life and make the individual suffer a lot. Experienced professionals like Todd Schofield From The Mortgage Centre have dedicated their lives to the field and have helped many people to deal with mortgages. He is also recently felicitated with his consecutive ThreeBestRatedⓇ Award Of Excellence for being one of the best mortgage brokers operating in North Bay, ON. He has crossed the 50-Point Inspection of the firm like a cake walk to achieve this feat.
Todd Schofield has happily received the award and has mentioned, “It is always great to receive a token of appreciation. It will help one make proud of himself. Repeatedly getting the same appreciation makes it even more special. ThreeBestRatedⓇ helps my business with credibility in my industry. In fact, it has become a recognized source of approval for what business to support. We are happy for them too. Looking forward to more in the future!”
More About Todd Schofield!
Mortgage financing involves a lot of processes and procedures that are difficult for a common individual to understand. Todd Schofield being an experienced mortgage broker is able to pull off the best in the process and helps you save time and money as he has expertise in various aspects of the concern. This makes him a specialist in almost any service you expect from home purchases to debt consolidations.
With over three decades of dependable experience turned knowledge, he is able to pave the best path to take forward one’s mortgage disputes. He can access the most favourable interest rates offered by Banks, Credit Unions, and Private Lenders with his strong network and can slo offer assistance with credit bureau improvements and repairs to enhance your credit scores.
Now, Todd Schofield is affiliated with The Mortgage Centre in North Bay and offers best and tailored mortgage products at a competitive pricing along with outstanding customer service. He always collaborates closely with his clients to understand their particular needs and design the best mortgage solutions that align with their unique needs and financial circumstances.
Being self-motivated and driven by goals, He is an open-minded expert who is always open to offering valuable guidance for upcoming mortgage renewals. He also facilitates online applications and provides access to mortgage calculators for added convenience to people who look out for him.
Happy Clients!
Here are of the testimonials of his clients:
Brandon Meier wrote,“Extremely knowledgeable, straightforward and honest. I worked with a few mortgage brokers in the past, but will always be returning to Todd for any future mortgage needs. Todd helped us move from Kitchener to North Bay, and our local broker (in kitchener) made it seem impossible. Todd pulled through and closed our deal, on short notice nonetheless. Couldn't be more grateful. A++”
While Ariel Fava praised, “You really can't find anyone else in North Bay who can do what Todd does. He's been in business for almost 40 years. He knows everything back to front. When he says he'll get you a mortgage, he will. Even a few days before closing he got us a better rate. You call or text or email, he'll answer right away. He knows all the right people. What an experience! If you don't hire him, you're an idiot.”
Todd Schofield is an expert in handling closed and open, convertible, fixed rate, short-term mortgage, long-term, variable rate, conventional, first home buyer, new to canada, refinance, debt consolidation, vacation, investment, second buyer, self employed & investment loans and many other areas of mortgages.
The Mortgage Centre
+1 705-472-0110
todd.schofield@outlook.com
