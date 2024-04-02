Manchin Announces $3.9 Million for Disaster Relief Efforts Across West Virginia

April 01, 2024

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $3,944,851 from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for the West Virginia Division of Emergency Management. The funding will support management costs for statewide disaster relief as a result of severe storms, flooding, landslides, and mudslides.

“I’m pleased FEMA is investing more than $3.9 million to repair damages and support disaster relief projects across West Virginia,” said Senator Manchin. “It is vital that our West Virginia communities receive resources like these to rebuild and recover after any severe weather comes our way. I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this investment and, as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue working with federal, state and local officials to ensure West Virginia communities receive the resources they need and deserve.”