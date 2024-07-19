Submit Release
Manchin Announces $258K for Workforce Development Program at the Oglebay Good Zoo

July 19, 2024

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (I-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $258,200 from the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) for the Oglebay Good Zoo, which is part of the Wheeling Park Commission. The funding will support an experiential workforce development program for zoo professionals seeking entry-level careers at the zoo.

“I’m pleased that the IMLS is investing $258K to boost career opportunities at the Oglebay Good Zoo,” said Senator Manchin. “This funding will allow young people interested in zoology professions to develop skills and gain immense knowledge at a well-respected institution. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to advocate for resources to support workforce training and development in all industries across the Mountain State.”

The Oglebay Good Zoo will partner with West Liberty University to conduct virtual workshops introducing academic, career, and financial aid opportunities to regional high schools and their students. The project will also create application guidelines and curricula to support paid stipends annually for six undergraduate students to intern at zoos, five undergraduate students to participate in animal husbandry or conservation fellowships, and four post-graduate apprenticeships at the Oglebay Good Zoo.

