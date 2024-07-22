Submit Release
Manchin Announces $7.9 Million To Strengthen Healthcare Services, Advance Medical Research In West Virginia

July 22, 2024

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (I-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $7,941,452 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to support critical medical research, hospital preparedness, prevention and control of emerging infectious diseases, family planning services, and substance use disorder and mental health service projects throughout West Virginia.

“I’m pleased HHS is investing more than $7.9 million to expand our knowledge of infectious diseases and numerous other medical research projects at West Virginia University,” said Senator Manchin. “This funding will also strengthen family planning services and hospital preparedness and boost mental health service projects throughout the Mountain State. I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of these important initiatives and, as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to help ensure all West Virginians have the health services they need.”

Individual awards listed below:

  • $3,323,368 – West Virginia State Department of Health, Charleston
    • This funding will support epidemiology and laboratory capacity for prevention and control of emerging infectious diseases.
  • $1,419,786 – West Virginia State Department of Health, Charleston
    • This funding will support hospital preparedness and response in Kanawha County.
  • $1,308,153 – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Services, Charleston
    • This funding will provide voluntary family planning services to all persons desiring such services, with priority for services to persons from low-income families.
  • $741,917 – West Virginia University, Morgantown
    • This funding will support allergy, immunology, and transplantation research.
  • $473,228 – West Virginia State Department of Health, Charleston
    • This funding will support The West Virginia Asthma EXHALE project.
  • $380,000 – West Virginia University, Morgantown
    • This funding will support pharmacology, physiology, and biological chemistry research.
  • $175,000 – West Virginia State Department of Health, Charleston
    • This funding will support pregnancy risk research.
  • $120,000 – Mountain State Parents Children and Adolescent Network, McMechen
    • This funding will support substance use disorder and mental health service projects in Marshall County. 
