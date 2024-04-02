Meta-Stadiums Partners with S.I.C. Film School to Launch Immersive Experiences in Education, Sports, Gaming, and Media

Revolutionizing education through gamification, immersive experiences, and omni media; S.I.C. Film School has launched a dynamic partnership with Meta-Stadiums.

Education is one of the foundational pillars to innovation in this world. Our systems and technologies focus on bridging the gap to help students realize their full potential in changing the world.” — Delence A. Sheares Sr., Meta-Stadiums Chairman/CEO

YONKERS, NEW YORK, USA, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entertainment and gaming metaverse and NFT platform Meta-Stadiums announced its collaborative partnership with S.I.C. Film School, the world’s 1st film school to have a campus in the metaverse. Meta-Stadiums is one of the first virtual sports and entertainment stadiums existing in the metaverse where fans can watch live and pre-recorded content such as games, AI created sports highlights, esports events, music concerts, films, and conventions. Fans can also network with other fans using 3D avatars, buy virtual merchandise, and play mini games to win virtual and real-world prizes.

S.I.C. Film School is the first school with a physical campus inside a major studio development, located at Lionsgate Studios in Yonkers, New York. It is also the first film school in the world to have a campus in the Metaverse and has been at the forefront of VR/AR/XR technology in arts education. S.I.C. opened the first Hologram Stage serving youth and education, creating 3D and tripleR content.

Being conscious that the world of education is constantly evolving, and with the rise of the metaverse, new opportunities for learning and collaboration have emerged. In light of this, a groundbreaking media partnership has been formed between a renowned film school and a leading sports and entertainment metaverse to promote education initiatives in the metaverse. The partnership between S.I.C. and Meta-Stadiums aims to bridge the gap between traditional education and the metaverse, providing students with unique and immersive learning experiences and opportunities to cultivate social impact. Through this collaboration, students will have access to cutting-edge technology and resources, allowing them to explore and create in the metaverse while gaining valuable skills and knowledge.

One of the key initiatives of this partnership is to expand on the virtual classrooms S.I.C. has created within the metaverse. These classrooms, equipped with state-of-the-art technology, have allowed students to attend lectures, workshops, and seminars from all over the world. This provides students with a more flexible and accessible learning environment, while opening up opportunities for S.I.C.’s network of industry professionals to collaborate with educators.

The film school and the sports and entertainment metaverse are committed to promoting education and innovation in the metaverse. This partnership marks a significant step towards the integration of the metaverse into the world of education, and it is expected to have a lasting impact on the future of learning. As the metaverse continues to grow and evolve, this partnership will play a crucial role in shaping the next generation of creators and innovators.

"We couldn’t be more excited to partner with a company like Meta-Stadiums that not only will allow us to continue to stay ahead of cutting-edge technology and provide world-class experiences for our students, but that also comes from a company that understands the culture and our focus on impact over earnings”, said Hezues R, Founder & CEO of S.I.C.

With the use of Meta-Stadiums metaverse platform, fans can immerse themselves in the vibrant stadium district as realistic 3D avatars. Easily accessible via a multitude of devices such as web, mobile, laptop, desktop, VR headsets, and gaming consoles. Meta-Stadiums brings people together from all over the world to watch matches, shop, participate in gamified contests and explore the stadium and surrounding areas all from the comfort of their home. The platform also has a dynamic media distribution platform enabling virtually every video integration from live feeds, RTMP, Twitch, Youtube, head end connections, and more!

About Meta-Stadiums Corp: Meta-Stadiums Corp is an innovative solutions company developing and deploying entertainment platforms in the metaverse focusing on mainstream sports teams, leagues, and federations as well as entertainment ranging from concerts to esports events. By providing cutting-edge, end-to-end solutions and immersive experiences; Meta-Stadiums is helping shape the future of the sports and entertainment industries. To learn more about Meta-Stadiums and their revolutionary ecosystem, visit their website at https://meta-stadiums.com/

About S.I.C. Film School: S.I.C. is an education platform focused on Social Impact Content, utilizing media, arts, and technology to heal humanity. https://www.sicfilmschool.com/ follow on all social media platforms @sicfilmschool

S.I.C. Film School Campus