Michael Williamson Exits Sothebys and Joins Christie's International Real Estate as EVP & Regional Manager, Marking Major Expansion in Southern California
EINPresswire.com/ -- Christie's International Real Estate | Southern California is proud to announce the appointment of Michael Williamson as Executive Vice President and Regional Manager. Williamson brings with him a remarkable 42-year career in the real estate industry and will work closely with Jamie Duran, who was recently appointed as Executive Vice President and Managing Director and hired to help the growth in Orange County and San Diego. Williamson will spearhead the expansion of Christie's presence, focusing on key markets including Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and Palm Springs.
Prior to joining Christie's, Williamson helped found the esteemed John Aaroe Group following his early career at Prudential California Realty. Furthermore, Williamson served as the President of Chartwell Escrow, demonstrating his multifaceted expertise within the real estate domain.
“We are thrilled to welcome Michael into the Christie’s International Real Estate network to support our Southern California expansion, an incredibly important market for us as we continue to grow our network nationally and internationally,” said Natalie Hamrick, president of affiliate services, Christie’s International Real Estate.
Most recently, Williamson held the esteemed position of Senior Vice President & Regional Manager at Sotheby's, where he made significant contributions to the firm's growth and success. Now, in his new role at Christie's International Real Estate | Southern California, Williamson assumes the responsibilities of Regional Manager for Southern California, as well as EVP and Broker of Record.
"In joining Christie's, I see a tremendous opportunity to contribute to the growth of a strong brand in the market. I'm drawn to working for an internationally recognized and connected brand that also maintains local control. Throughout my career, I've experienced the highs and lows of numerous markets. Agents and companies that not only survive but thrive are the ones who can pivot and adjust, especially amidst the changes we're witnessing now, and Christie’s stands out as the ideal company to navigate these evolving landscapes with agility and foresight."- Michael Williamson
Williamson's mission for 2024 is to attract quality sales professionals to the Christie's brand, assist existing agents in maintaining and growing their businesses, and serve as a valuable resource for agents and staff navigating today's complex transactions.
Reflecting on his extensive experience, Williamson emphasized the importance of adaptation in an ever-evolving market landscape. With the addition of Williamson to its leadership team, Christie's International Real Estate In Southern California reaffirms its commitment to delivering unparalleled service and expertise to clients.
About Christie's International Real Estate Southern California:
Established by Aaron Kirman and headquartered in Beverly Hills, California, Christie's International Real Estate of Southern California stands out as one of the nation's foremost residential brokerages, with over 100 agents, boasting a total of over $18 billion in luxury real estate sales and $1.8 billion sold in 2023 alone. Committed to infusing innovation and challenging the conventions of the traditional real estate sector, Christie's consistently earns recognition as one of the top 10 brokerages, as rated by the Wall Street Journal and Real Trends. They are also known for selling the most impressive names across the globe and acquiring the highest price-per-square-foot. To learn more about founder, Aaron Kirman, and Christie's International Real Estate, please visit www.akgre.com
About Christie’s International Real Estate:
Christie’s International Real Estate has successfully marketed high-value real estate around the world for more than 30 years. Through its invitation-only Affiliate network spanning nearly 50 countries and territories and more than 100 independently-owned, market-leading brokerage firms, Christie’s International Real Estate offers incomparable services to a global clientele at the luxury end of the residential property market. Christie’s International Real Estate also has an exclusive partnership with Christie’s, the world-leading art and luxury business, offering clients unique access to auction, private sale and appraisal services, as well as marketing opportunities at special live events and Christie’s offices and salerooms around the world. For more information, please visit christiesrealestate.com.
Alexis Lopez
