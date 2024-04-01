African Gospel Musician: Prosper Germoh Releases A 17 Track Album Title "Your Dominion"
African Gospel Artist: Prosper Germoh Releases A 17 Track Album Title "Your Dominion"DOUALA, LITTORAL, CAMEROON, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After His nomination at African Entertainment Awards USA as top Africa Gospel Artist alongside, Sinach, Mercy Chinwo, Frank Edwards, Joe Mettle, Benjamin Dube, Ada Ehi, Tim Godfrey, Deborah Lukalu, Nathaniel Bassey plus being nominated alongside Ebuka Songs , Esther Orji and many others as African rising artist, The top Cameroonian gospel artist, Prosper Germoh is here to take you on a worship journey with a 17 tracks album title , "Your Dominion". Rush now
• Stream here: https://prospergermoh.com/your-dominion
• Free Download here: https://prospergermoh.com/album/2830877/your-dominion
Album tittle;
Your Dominion
Artist;
Prosper Germoh
Track list:
1) King Jesus
2) Holy Holy
3) Amen
4) The Lord Is Good
5) I Hail From Deity
6) Jesus Loves Me
7) El Olam
8) You Are In Me
9) Unmatched Authority
10) Eliyahu
11) King Of Kings
12) Worthy Is The Lamb
13) No Shadow Of Turning
14) Mighty God
15) The Lamb Of God
16) You Are Holy
17) My Greatest Hero
• Stream here: https://prospergermoh.com/your-dominion
• Free Download here: https://prospergermoh.com/album/2830877/your-dominion
For more songs, visit;
https://prospergermoh.com
Tanchua Prosper Germoh
Gospel Register
+237 6 72 09 84 17
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other
Prosper Germoh - Sacred Song ( Official Music Video )