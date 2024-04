African Gospel Musician: Prosper Germoh Releases A 17 Track Album Title "Your Dominion"

Prosper Germoh - African Gospel Artist

African Gospel Artist: Prosper Germoh Releases A 17 Track Album Title "Your Dominion"

DOUALA, LITTORAL, CAMEROON, April 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- After His nomination at African Entertainment Awards USA as top Africa Gospel Artist alongside, Sinach, Mercy Chinwo, Frank Edwards, Joe Mettle, Benjamin Dube, Ada Ehi, Tim Godfrey, Deborah Lukalu, Nathaniel Bassey plus being nominated alongside Ebuka Songs , Esther Orji and many others as African rising artist, The top Cameroonian gospel artist, Prosper Germoh is here to take you on a worship journey with a 17 tracks album title , "Your Dominion". Rush now• Stream here: https://prospergermoh.com/your-dominion • Free Download here: https://prospergermoh.com/album/2830877/your-dominion Album tittle;Your DominionArtist;Prosper GermohTrack list:1) King Jesus2) Holy Holy3) Amen4) The Lord Is Good5) I Hail From Deity6) Jesus Loves Me7) El Olam8) You Are In Me9) Unmatched Authority10) Eliyahu11) King Of Kings12) Worthy Is The Lamb13) No Shadow Of Turning14) Mighty God15) The Lamb Of God16) You Are Holy17) My Greatest Hero• Stream here: https://prospergermoh.com/your-dominion • Free Download here: https://prospergermoh.com/album/2830877/your-dominion For more songs, visit;

