Prosper Germoh, First Cameroon Gospel Artist Musician To Be Nominated At The African Entertainment Awards USA AEAUSA

DOUALA, LITTORAL, CAMEROON, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cameroonian Gospel Artist Musician, Prosper Germoh got a nomination at The 7th edition of African Entertainment Awards USA (AEAUSA) 2021 as the first Cameroonian Gospel Artist to be nominated on this platform. He was nominated in the category of "Best Africa Gospel Artist" alongside top Africa Gospel Artists like Sinach, Benjamin Dube, Mercy Chinwo, Nathaniel Bassey, Joe Mettle, Deborah Lukalu, Ada Ehi, Frank Edwards and Tim Godfrey just after dropping hit songs that became the main praise and worship songs across Many churches in Africa and beyond.

But who's this Cameroonian Gospel Artist Musician, Prosper Germoh?

Prosper Germoh, a Cameroon Gospel Musician is an embodiment of Passion, talent, skill and professionalism known for Christian Rock and is a LoveWorld singer under EWCAZ4 CEDLA Cameroon. He hails from Bamessing, Cameroon, and is based in Douala, Cameroon with his family.

Many Prosper Germoh Songs become very popular and trendy online with a great number of streaming and downloads on Boomplay

CAREER:
Prosper Germoh is a multi- talented and multi-award winning Cameroon Gospel Musician blessing lives across the globe with Heavenly downloaded songs pointing the listeners to a lifestyle of discipleship full of love,zeal and passion for the work of God also having a loving heart for His country. He is a songwriter,Web designer,composer,and performer for decades now.

He is the brain behind a powerful Gospel Music Record Label in Cameroon called,”GOSPEL REGISTER” which is helping African gospel musicians get heard and make a living from their music. He also is the CEO of a powerful music school in Cameroon called “Rhema Music School dedicated in raising music professionals to worship God in spirit and in truth.

AWARDS:
• 2022 Nominated as Best Afrochats Artist at Zikomo Africa Award
• 2021 Nominated as Best Africa Gospel Artist at Africa Entertainment Award USA (AEAUSA)
• 2019 Nominated as Best Cameroon Gospel Artist at Gia Gospel Awards
• 2018 Best Gospel Artist at Rhema Award

PROSPER GERMOH ALBUMS/HITS:
• Spirit Codes
• Eternal Echoes
• King Of Kings
• Kadosh
• Ton Amour est Grand
• Lord I Praise
• Aya Elohim
• Amen
• The Lord Is Good
• The Unlimited God

FOR BOOKING:
info@prospergermoh.com
(+237)679284042

FOLLOW PROSPER GERMOH:
• Website; https://prospergermoh.com

Songs by Prosper Germoh are included in over 2.8 billions online radio podcasts including TuneIn, also on thousands of YouTube mixtapes and content, on hundreds of Spotify, Boomplay, AudioMack playlists.

Prosper Germoh - Kadosh (lyrics/paroles)

