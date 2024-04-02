Fidelis 100 Index 2 year performance for benchmarking faith and factor investing
Daniel Wallick, CIO of Wallick Investments, and Jake Wallick, CFA, Managing Director of Wallick Institutional
Fidelis 100 Index, with 2 years of performance, is on it's way to becoming the new standard for benchmarking diversified faith- and factor-based investments.
I envison Fidelis 100 becoming the new standard for benchmarking multi-cap equity performance.”COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In March 2022, after successfully managing a multi-cap, multi-factor faith-based separate account composite for over 10 years, Wallick Investments, LLC / Wallick Institutional launched the WI Fidelis Multi-Cap Multi-Factor Index (Fidelis 100) to benchmark the performance of diversified equity portfolios. The Fidelis 100 equity selection process is an integration of Inspire Investing’s faith-based Social Impact Scores and Wallick Investments' evidence-based investment methodology. Two years after its launch, despite having over 70% of holdings allocated to small- and mid-cap companies, Fidelis 100 has outperformed the Russell 3000 and trailed the S&P 500 by just .78% annualized.
"I envison Fidelis 100 becoming the new standard for benchmarking multi-cap equity performance." - Daniel Wallick, CIO, Wallick Investments
Wallick Institutional is a division of Wallick Investments, LLC. Established in 2005, Wallick Investments, a registered investment advisory firm licensed in North and South Carolina specializing in Strategic Moral Investing, offers both investment advisory and portfolio management services. WI’s strategies and resources are available to individuals, institutions and other non-affiliated advisors, either through a direct client relationship with Wallick Investments, or through the Inspire Fidelis ETF (NYSE: FDLS), whose mandate is to replicate the investment results that generally correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the Fidelis 100 Index. For prospectus, visit Inspireetf.com/fdls. Read carefully before investing. For more information, call 803-699-9400, e-mail info@wallickinvestments.com or visit WallickInvestments.com and Fidelis100.com.
All benchmark performance data is acquired from Morningstar®. Data is believed to be reliable and accurate as of close of market March 18, 2024, however, neither Wallick Investments, LLC nor our data providers will be held liable for errors.
