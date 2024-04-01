Interstate Music Launches Full-Spectrum Artist Services in Nashville

Interstate Music Team

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Interstate Music, a pioneering full-service artist development and management company, is thrilled to announce the official launch of its offices and studios located in the heart of Nashville's Music Row. Specializing in a comprehensive suite of services tailored for independent recording artists, Interstate Music merges traditional artist support with modern innovation to serve as the quintessential one-stop destination for artist development, including artist management, recording, social media management, apparel design, and more.

Jeff Peterson, the visionary Owner & CEO of Interstate Music, has established a dynamic platform designed to nurture, develop, and elevate the careers of independent recording artists. With a focus on fostering the growth of artists at any stage of their career, Interstate Music aims to equip musicians with the tools and support necessary to successfully navigate the complexities of the music and entertainment industry.

A New Era of Artist Support

Interstate Music’s offerings are extensive, encompassing artist management, music production, social media, merchandise design, and fulfillment services. The company’s mission is to facilitate everything from songwriting sessions and music production to the creation of music videos and strategic branding, ensuring artists are well-prepared to compete in the ever-evolving music landscape.

“Our ambition is to empower independent artists with access to opportunities and resources that are often reserved for those signed to labels,” said Jeff Peterson. “At Interstate Music, we are dedicated to helping emerging talent and established artists alike achieve the next level of success, building enduring music careers.”

Interstate Music also introduces Musicians First Apparel Co., a groundbreaking solution to the traditional merchandising challenges. This innovative venture promises high-quality, eco-friendly merchandise without the upfront costs, small profit margins, and large investment barriers that artists typically face. With a patented printing process and a dedication to eco-friendly practices, Musicians First Apparel Co. is set to transform how artists and fans think about merchandise.

As Interstate Music plants its roots in Nashville, it signals a new era for independent artists in the city and beyond. With a "Musicians First" philosophy, the company is committed to redefining what success looks like in the music industry, providing a platform where artists can develop their careers on their terms.

Under Peterson’s leadership, Interstate Music boasts a team of esteemed industry professionals and fresh talents, including Grammy-award-winning music producer Greg Collins, the innovative songwriting and production duo Jacob Kulick and April Rose Gabrielli, as well as Mitch Curley, a young industry professional with experience with acts such as KISS, The Black Crowes, and Counting Crows.

Interstate Music proudly calls ‘Music Row” its primary home at 1031 17th Ave South, with an additional recording studio situated at 21 Music Square West in Nashville — the former site of the famed McGhee Entertainment Building.

For further information, please visit interstatemusic.com