Hilton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort Announces Laurens Zieren as New General Manager
An all-suite, residential-style, oceanfront resort located in Fort Lauderdale overlooking the Atlantic ocean, has announced new General ManagerFORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hilton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort – an all-suite, residential-style, oceanfront resort located in Fort Lauderdale overlooking the Atlantic ocean, has announced Laurens Zieren as the resort’s General Manager.
In his new role, Zieren will oversee operations of the iconic oceanfront hotel with 374 all-suites and suites, three different culinary destinations, an oceanfront, rooftop, sun-drenched pool, a spa and fitness center, and 10,000 sq. ft. of meetings and events space.
A veteran hospitality leader for more than 30 years, Zieren holds exceptional experience within the industry, including 20 years of his career spent internationally across Europe. Zieren most recently served as general manager at The Diplomat Beach Resort Hollywood, Curio Collection by Hilton in Hollywood, Florida. Other posts included being a part of the opening team of Disneyland in Paris, France, general manager of New York Hilton Midtown, and regional vice president of a hospitality management company. Zieren has established a strong recognition and hotel culture, combined with a "management-by-walking" style, allowing him to stay connected to his team and hotel guests. He speaks four languages - German, French, Dutch and English, and has consistently been on the board of directors for hotel associations around the U.S. and Europe, including New York, Illinois and Ireland.
Originally from The Hague on the western coast of the Netherlands, Zieren graduated from Haagland in Hotel/Motel Administration and Management. Taking his extensive leadership experiences with him to this new role, Zieren will now be soaking in the sun of North Fort Lauderdale Beach.
About Hilton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort
With its ideal Fort Lauderdale Beach location, the Hilton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort’s all-suite, residential-style, beachfront property is the perfect destination any getaway. Guests can relax in the reinvented residential-style suites, all of which boast beautiful ocean views, kitchens or kitchenettes, rain showers, jetted tubs and balconies; rejuvenate via a variety of amenities such as a full-service spa, 24/7 fitness center; and revel in the sweeping views of the Atlantic Ocean via a wraparound outdoor pool terrace featuring oceanfront day beds and private cabanas, and heated pool for year-run fun under the sun. The resort also offers an indoor kids club called La La Land and ocean-oriented day camps for kids in partnership with Funky Fish Ocean Camp. Additional amenities include three diverse restaurants: Ilios, Le Marché, and S3 – Sun Surf Sand. Hilton Fort Lauderdale Beach is located at 505 North Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd. in Fort Lauderdale, FL. For more information or to book a reservation visit www.fortlauderdalebeachresort.hilton.com.
About Hilton
Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 22 world-class brands comprising more than 7,500 properties and nearly 1.2 million rooms, in 126 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed over 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, was named the No. 1 World’s Best Workplace by Great Place to Work and Fortune and has been recognized as a global leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for seven consecutive years. Hilton has introduced industry-leading technology enhancements to improve the guest experience, including Digital Key Share, automated complimentary room upgrades and the ability to book confirmed connecting rooms. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the more than 180 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy. With the free Hilton Honors app, guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone. Visit stories.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.
Leia Bosco
Susan Penrod PR
+1 954-815-7412
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram