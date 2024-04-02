Optimized Payments Continues to Expand to Bolster Growth Initiatives
Optimized Payments Expands Team for Growth with Eight Key Additions. New hires to drive innovation and scale Harmonize platform for enhanced merchant insights.
Each new addition brings unique talents and perspectives that will fuel our momentum. We're not only expanding in numbers, but in vision, innovation, and collaboration.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Optimized Payments, leading Payment Analytics Platform, welcomes eight new team members to support their ambitious growth initiatives. The Company continues to scale and innovate its Harmonize platform, which empowers merchants across all industries with actionable insights by ingesting, normalizing, and visualizing their payments data.
— Oliver Gumbrill, Head of Sales and Marketing
Their talented team of experts now includes Indigo Glaze, Tessa Cashwell, Jhakeasha Davis, Shawn Grodzicki, Ashleigh Nails, Kristen Umana, Ajai Kahttri, and Ryan Huelett
Indigo Glaze joins as Sr. Product Manager, bringing a dynamic blend of technical skills and market insights from his tenure in fintech. Indigo will be a driving force behind product development efforts, as they gear up for the release of new products and reimagine their flagship product, Harmonize Analytics. Tessa Cashwell comes aboard as a Product Designer, armed with a sharp eye for design and a track record of creating intuitive user experiences. Tessa’s expertise will be crucial in ensuring that the Harmonize Product Suite not only functions seamlessly but also delights users visually and interactively.
“We are set to launch a trio of groundbreaking products this year, that prioritizes dispute management, sales reconciliation, and payment data management, "says Scott Stone, Head of Product. “As we prepare for the launch of these products, I’m pleased that we have grown our team to make it as seamless and successful as possible. Indigo brings a wealth of experience in product innovation and strategy, while Tessa's design acumen will be indispensable as we enhance user experience across our platform.”
Jhakeasha Davis and Shawn Grodzicki have joined the Sales team as Sales Support Generalist and Sales Executive. Both have an extensive background in sales and business development that Optimize Payments will lean on to drive growth and expand their market presence. Ashleigh Nails has been welcomed as Digital Content Advisor, leveraging her 9+ years of expertise in content strategy, digital campaigns, and copy writing to assist in crafting impactful content that fosters meaningful engagement.
Ajai Kahttri, with 25+ years of experience in designing and implementing software architecture for companies such as Barnes and Noble and Nook, has joined the Software Development team as Lead Software Engineer. He will be pivotal in the launch of the Harmonize Suite, as he takes on a leadership role providing technical guidance and support to his team.
“We have amazing plans to take Optimized Payments’ engineering to the next level, and I’m ecstatic to have someone as skilled as Ajai join my team,” said Alexis Emperador, Chief Software Architect. “As the team continues to grow, I'm confident that we'll be able to achieve our goals and explore untapped opportunities for Optimized Payments and our valued clients. In addition to Ajai, three interns joined our engineering team in March. We are expanding our growth opportunities through technical internships to foster future payment engineering professionals.”
Ryan Huelett joins the Solutions team as Payments Strategist, who will work closely with the client management team to assist clients with analyzing credit card payments acceptance data for cost savings opportunities and revenue optimization. Kristen Umana joins the Recurring Payments Strategy team, with over 10 years' experience in payments. She will use her expertise to assess the current payments landscape for clients and advise on opportunities to improve their overall payments posture.
"We're thrilled about the ambitious plans for this year, and I'm particularly enthusiastic about the addition of our new team members whose expertise will be instrumental in bringing these initiatives to life, “said Optimized Payments’ CEO, Anand Goel.
About Optimized Payments
Optimized Payments is a global leader in payment analytics, empowering businesses with actionable insights for smarter decisions. Optimized Payments has helped merchants save over $1 Billion in card processing fees, improve authorization rates, and streamline their back-office operations (e.g., reporting, reconciliation, chargeback management). With an esteemed team of industry veterans and a comprehensive suite of solutions, Optimized Payments delivers unparalleled expertise to the world of payments.
