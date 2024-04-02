ALIEN EVENT LOS ANGELES
COSMIC FLEET GATHERING EVENT, Expo/ Conference
APRIL 11-14, 2024, LAX SONESTA HOTEL
Website: https://Alienevent.com
Amazing 4-day Disclosure event with over 1000 attendees, over 50 speakers with 8 Ballrooms covers 4 events with one ticket over 100 lectures, workshops, panels plus 39 Exhibits in Health and wellness and Technology, 2 nights of dinner Banquets with dance and networking, one tickets covers all for Alien Event/ BIOMED Health Expo/ AIEXPOCON & Alchemy event.
Sonesta Los Angeles Airport LAX, 5985 W. Century Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90045.
***TICKETS: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/alien-event-los-angeles-tickets-722917705317
Agenda Program: https://bizton.com/agenda-program
Website: https://Alienevent.com Contact us: info@alienevent.com or call: 1-310-908-6682, or 1-702-890-1290
***Over 1000 attendees expected, 39 Exhibits, 50 Speakers, 100 Lectures, Workshops, Panels.
***Must be 21+, No kids, pets (Only Service Dogs with a Certificate are allowed in the hotel), no outside food, alcohol, drugs, backpacks, or recording allowed, dress code is Business Casual.
***Speakers:
***Keynote Speakers: Dr. Sam Osmangich, Kerry Cassidy, Steven D. Kelley, Brooks Agnew & Brad Olsen
List of all Speakers:
Dr. Sam Osmanagich, Kerry Cassidy, SSP Steven D. Kelley, Brad Olsen, Edwin Harkness Spina, Ryan Veli, Dr. Raul Valverde, Saeed David Farman, SSP Ismael Perez, Brooks Agnew, SSP James Rink, SSP Daryl James, Hans Dietrich, Eric Dadmehr, Dr. Kosol Ouch, Dr. Amir Jahangiri, Rachel Xing, Samuel Chong, Alex Gonzales, Geraldine Orozco, Julia Kamman & Angel Tchonev.
Master of Ceremonies: Michelle Jewsbury
Amazing 4-day epic Alien Event the 32ND of the 5D events is about ET Disclosure, secret space programs, and Health and Wellness Expo/ Conference for a better future with Knowledge and Technology, Time Travel, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Remote Viewing, Space Science, Multiverse, CERN, 1952 UFOs over Washington DC, Parallel Timelines, ET Disclosure, Origin of Man, Planet Nibiru, Sumerian History, Anunnaki, Giants, Bigfoot, Human History, Hollow Earth, Antarctica, History of Mars, Mars Base, Timelines, Teleportation, plus many other topics.
The Conference part of the event has more than one hundred Lectures, Workshops, Panels, plus Speakers meet and greet Banquet Dinner parties on Friday, and Saturday Night.
***Networking of UFO/ ET contact Researchers, Space Scientists, Contactees, Abductees, Disclosure groups, Whistleblowers, Area 51 employees, Space Force, NASA, DAARPA, Alientologists, Star Seeds, Indigos, Human Hybrids, Consciousness groups, with workshops, lectures & panels on the most prominent questions in our lifetime.
More topics of Discussion:
Miami January 2024 Dark 10 feet tall Aliens opening portal at the mall, Las Vegas Aliens in Backyard the April 30th, 2023 incident, Alien Agenda, Area 51, S4, Dulce Base, Secret Space Programs, Mars colony, Artificial Intelligence, DUMB, Deep Underground Military Bases, Super Soldiers, U.S bases on Moon and MARS, Alternative 3, Time travel, Telepathy, Teleportation, The Rainbow Project, Project Invisibility, Phoenix Project, Teleportation Projects, Nicola Tesla. John Von Neumann, USS Eldrige, The Montauk Chair, Alternate Reality, Warping Space Time, Alternate Timelines, Teleportation Machine, Underground Extraterrestrial Bases, Pleiadeans, Gray Reptilians, Arcturians, Tall Whites, 57+ known Alien races, Ancient Civilizations, Time Tunneling, Grey Alien projects, Atlantis, Worm Holes, Space Time, Rings of Saturn, Life on Venus, Time Travel Machine Build by GE, Weather Control, Face of Mars, Ancient Civilizations, Mars Ruins, Akashic location system, Philadelphia Experiment. Telepathy, Time/ Space Equations, Space-Time Tunneling, Alternate Reality, Warping Space Time, Altered States of Reality, Extra-Terrestrial Bases, Stealth Technology. Teleportation Machines, Extraterrestrial bases, Pleiadeans, Grays, Reptilians, Ancient Civilizations, Time tunneling, Alien projects, Hyper Space, Space - Time Continuum, Worm Holes, Alternate Realities, Anomalies in time, Reptilians, Intelligence's off our planet, Subconscious Mind, Alien Intervention, Self-Conscious computers, & the subconscious mind.
***Hotel sleeping Rooms:
BIOMED EXPO ROOM GROUP DISCOUNT RATE: $139/ per night, Rates going up after April 26th, 2024.
Book your room now click here: https://bit.ly/452kwpb
or by calling: 800-368-9760 ask for Biomed EXPO group rate.
*** EXHIBITS:
Exhibit your products by filling the form: https://bizton.com/biomed-expo-exhibits
There are about 49 Exhibit spaces, with 6 feet of tables, 2 chairs, Internet & electricity.
Exhibit vendors can bring three people with free badges to the event.
Exhibit hours are from Thursday 11 AM to 6 PM and Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 9 AM to 6 PM daily. Friday April 12th, 2024, Expo set up starts at 9 AM and expo starts at 11 AM. For exhibit sales please send info to: info@biomedexpo.com or call 1-702 890-1290.
***Dinner Banquet Parties:
***Meet & Greet Dinner Banquet Dinner Dance Party plus Elvira Speed Dating from 9 PM to 11 PM with Speakers, attendees, and vendors: Friday April 12th, 2024, from 7 PM to 11 PM.
***Banquet Dinner Dance Party: Saturday Dinner Buffet Banquet party from 7 PM to 11 PM., with Elvira Speed Dating from 9 PM to 11 PM plus momentous recognition of our VIP Keynote Speaker 8:00 PM to 8:45 PM SIR Bill Walsh with his outstanding contributions to the world of business and entrepreneurship, SIR Bill Walsh, is a renowned venture capitalist and the CEO/Founder of Powerteam International.
Dinner Menu: https://bizton.com/biomed-expo-dinners
***TICKETS:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/alien-event-los-angeles-tickets-722917705317
SAEED DAVID FARMAN
BIOMED EXPO
+1 310-908-6682
