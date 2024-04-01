2024-2025 Course Codes and Clearing Endorsements Now Available

2024-2025 Course Codes and Clearing Endorsements are now available: https://coursecodes.education.ne.gov/

The website features several helpful tools including:

1. A Changes tab in the Menu bar at the top of the page – view all changes from the prior year

2. Search Fields – search by specific key words, a Course Code number or even an Endorsement Code

3. Select Subject – select only Math, Special Education or any other subject specific courses