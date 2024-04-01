Landmarks Lit Purple in Honor of Military Child Month

Governor Kathy Hochul today directed landmarks across New York State to be illuminated purple tonight, April 1, to recognize April as Month of the Military Child and honor children from military families. The State Department of Veterans' Services will also partner with various organizations around the state to host events for military children and their families throughout the month.

“We owe a solemn debt of gratitude to the men and women of our armed forces and their families,”Governor Hochul said. “The Month of the Military Child is an opportunity to shine a spotlight on these heroic kids, whose courage and perseverance inspire us all. We are honored to share resources and opportunities with New York's military families throughout the month of April.”

New York State Department of Veterans’ Services Commissioner Viviana DeCohensaid, “Military children are unsung heroes across our state. From frequent moves that require constant adaptations to dealing with the stress of absences while a parent is on a deployment, children in military families make sacrifices, overcome challenges, and display extraordinary resilience. It is our honor to partner with eight of New York State’s most remarkable – and generous – sites to bring many moments of joy to these children during this special month.”

The special programs, scheduled on Saturdays and Sundays throughout April, coincide with the nationwide celebration of the Month of the Military Child. Each military child attending these programs will receive a personalized Month of the Military Child certificate and proclamation at the conclusion of the event.

Advance registration is required for participation in any of these programs. Interested individuals can register for free by emailing [email protected] with the subject line “Month Of The Military Child Registration.”

During the month of April, military children and their parents can partake in the following free programs:

Saturday, April 6, beginning at 2:00 P.M.: Explore Howe Caverns in Howes Cave, NY with an exclusive tour underground, generously co-sponsored by the Military Family Foundation.

Sunday, April 7, beginning at 10:30 A.M.: Get behind the scenes at Citi Field in Queens, NY, home of the New York Mets, with a special tour including access to the visitor's clubhouse batting cage.

Saturday, April 13, beginning at 2:00 P.M.: Visit the All Things Oz Museum in Chittenango, NY, the hometown of L. Frank Baum, author of the Wonderful Wizard of Oz, for a unique experience.

Sunday, April 14, beginning at 2:30 P.M.: Embark on a journey through the history of Broadway at the Museum of Broadway in New York City.

Saturday, April 20, beginning at 2:00 P.M.: Experience a wildlife adventure at Bailiwick Animal Park in Catskill, NY, where exotic and domestic animals await.

Sunday, April 21, beginning at 9:30 A.M.: Enjoy a special tour of Lyndhurst Mansion in Tarrytown, NY during their remarkable Flower Show near the Hudson River.

Saturday, April 27, beginning at 12:00 P.M.: Attend a special laser show set to Taylor Swift tunes at the Rochester Museum & Science Center’s Planetarium in Rochester, NY.

Sunday, April 28, beginning at 9:00 A.M.: Discover the wonders of Niagara Falls with visits to the Aquarium of Niagara, Maid of the Mist boat ride and Cave of the Winds.

Additionally, throughout April, the New York State Department of Veterans’ Services will celebrate its partnership with Carnegie Hall’s Lullaby Project. Military families collaborated with professional artists at Carnegie Hall to create original lullabies for their children, with recordings of these lullabies being shared on NYS DVS’s social media profiles for public enjoyment.

President of the International L. Frank Baum & All Things Oz Historical Foundation Dennis Kulis said, “The All Things Oz Museum is thrilled to welcome the children of military families to our museum in April. The families who support our service members are the cornerstone of military life, our communities and to the men and women who wear the uniform of our nation and serve our country each and every day, thank you. We are excited and honored to be able to give back to the kids of our service members, their families and to the military-connected community.”

Co-Founder of the Museum of Broadway Julie Boardman said, “We are thrilled to share the magic of the Museum of Broadway with our military families in honor of the Month of the Military Child. We created the museum to inspire guests of all ages to learn from the past to help build the collective future, standing on the shoulders of those who came before us and paved the way.”

Executive Director of Lyndhurst Howard Zar said, “Lyndhurst has a long history of supporting military families beginning with our fourth owner, noted philanthropist Helen Gould. Helen financed the creation and supply of military hospitals and was active in the Women's National War Relief Association. We are honored to continue Helen’s legacy of support by welcoming this program on-site thanks in part to ArtsWestchester.”

Director of Education at the Rochester Museum & Science Center Eron Damercy said, “The RMSC is delighted to host this celebration in honor of The Month of the Military Child. We hope that the experience will inspire curiosity, wonder, and joy in all who attend. It is our hope that, no matter where life's adventures lead them, visitors to the RMSC will take with them a greater appreciation for the amazing planet and cosmos we all share!”

Statewide Coordinator for Ladders to the Outdoors KeJuan Harmon said, “Ladders to the Outdoors is proud to partner with New York State Department of Veterans’ Services to provide a fun day for children of our nation’s heroes. As our mission is to help get children outdoors, we hope that this day accomplishes that and provides the opportunity for many memories to be had.”

The New York Mets Military, Veterans & Peers (MVP) Employee Resource Group said, “On behalf of the New York Mets, we’re excited to honor the families and children of our everyday heroes by providing a unique behind the scenes experience and memorable day at the ballpark!”

The landmarks to be lit in honor of Month of the Military Child include:

1WTC

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Kosciuszko Bridge

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

State Education Building

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

Empire State Plaza

State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center

Niagara Falls

Albany International Airport Gateway

MTA LIRR – East End Gateway at Penn Station

Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal

Moynihan Train Hall

Walkway Over the Hudson State Historic Park

About the Department of Veterans' Services

The New York State Department of Veterans' Services, which has served as the state's advocacy agency for veterans, service members, and military families since 1945, maintains an agencywide commitment of serving all veterans, service members and military families in a wide range of practice areas, including claims and appeals for benefits from the United States Department of Veterans Affairs, discharge upgrade appeals to the United States Department of Defense, and claims for New York State benefits. Veterans, service members, and military families are encouraged to contact the Department at 888-838-7697 or its website to meet – in person or virtually – with an accredited Veterans Benefits Advisor to address their needs and gain the full measure of benefits that they have earned.