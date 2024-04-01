Request for Applications – Contracts for the Developmental Disability Council (DDC)

The Washington State Department of Commerce hereafter called “COMMERCE,” is initiating this Request for Applications (RFA) to solicit proposals from those qualified and interested in grant funding for the Advocacy Leadership Development Cohort (ALDC). The goal of this initiative is to empower communities within Washington State to work on barriers and develop solutions that impact people with developmental disabilities. The Advocacy Leadership Development Cohort will do this through by helping community groups collaborate, lead and advocate.

Download the RFA (Word)

Preapplication Conference : April 3, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. PT

: April 3, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. PT Applications due by April 22, 2024