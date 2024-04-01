Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,675 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 410,401 in the last 365 days.

Request for Applications – Contracts for the Developmental Disability Council (DDC)

The Washington State Department of Commerce hereafter called “COMMERCE,” is initiating this Request for Applications (RFA) to solicit proposals from those qualified and interested in grant funding for the Advocacy Leadership Development Cohort (ALDC). The goal of this initiative is to empower communities within Washington State to work on barriers and develop solutions that impact people with developmental disabilities. The Advocacy Leadership Development Cohort will do this through by helping community groups collaborate, lead and advocate.

  • Download the RFA (Word)
  • Preapplication Conference: April 3, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. PT
  • Applications due by April 22, 2024

You just read:

Request for Applications – Contracts for the Developmental Disability Council (DDC)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more