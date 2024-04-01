Funding Available – Youth Recreational Facilities program grants

The 2025-27 funding application closes May 28, 2024.



Commerce is now accepting applications for our 2025-27 Youth Recreational Facilities (YRF) grant program. YRF competitive grants can fund 25% of eligible capital costs, up to $1.2 million, for nonresidential facilities providing recreational opportunities for youth (K-12) as long as they are integrated with social and/or educational services. This grant opportunity is available to tribes, non-profits and community based organizations.

Application details

Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28, 2024. All applications must be submitted electronically through ZoomGrants.

In-person and virtual workshops in April

Commerce is offering three in-person workshops and one online workshop where staff will help answer questions about the application process. While workshop attendance is not required to submit an application, you must register to attend the in-person workshops.

The in-person YRF workshops will be held at the following locations in Seattle, Spokane and Yakima.

Seattle: April 23, 2024 at 10 a.m.

Radisson – SeaTac

San Juan Ballroom

18118 International Blvd

Seattle, WA 98188

Seattle – Registration

Spokane Falls Community College Auditorium

Bldg. 24, sn-w’ey’-mn, Rm. 110

3410 West Whistalks Way

Spokane, WA 99224

Spokane – Registration

Yakima Convention Center

Room H & Lobby 4

10 North. 8th Street

Yakima, WA 98901

Yakima – Registration

Questions?

If you have any questions, please contact us at cappprograms@commerce.wa.gov or call 360-725-3075. Learn more about these opportunities on our YRF grant webpage.