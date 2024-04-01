Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,672 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 410,400 in the last 365 days.

Funding Available – Youth Recreational Facilities program grants

The 2025-27 funding application closes May 28, 2024.

Commerce is now accepting applications for our 2025-27 Youth Recreational Facilities (YRF) grant program. YRF competitive grants can fund 25% of eligible capital costs, up to $1.2 million, for nonresidential facilities providing recreational opportunities for youth (K-12) as long as they are integrated with social and/or educational services. This grant opportunity is available to tribes, non-profits and community based organizations.

Application details

Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28, 2024. All applications must be submitted electronically through ZoomGrants.

In-person and virtual workshops in April

Commerce is offering three in-person workshops and one online workshop where staff will help answer questions about the application process. While workshop attendance is not required to submit an application, you must register to attend the in-person workshops.

The in-person YRF workshops will be held at the following locations in Seattle, Spokane and Yakima.

  • Seattle: April 23, 2024 at 10 a.m.
    Radisson – SeaTac
    San Juan Ballroom
    18118 International Blvd
    Seattle, WA 98188
    Seattle – Registration 
  • Spokane: April 24, 2024 at 10 a.m.
    Spokane Falls Community College Auditorium
    Bldg. 24, sn-w’ey’-mn, Rm. 110
    3410 West Whistalks Way
    Spokane, WA 99224
    Spokane – Registration
  • Yakima: April 30, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
    Yakima Convention Center
    Room H & Lobby 4
    10 North. 8th Street
    Yakima, WA 98901
    Yakima – Registration

Questions?

If you have any questions, please contact us at cappprograms@commerce.wa.gov or call 360-725-3075. Learn more about these opportunities on our YRF grant webpage.

You just read:

Funding Available – Youth Recreational Facilities program grants

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more