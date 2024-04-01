VADOC Marks Second Chance Month, Launches “Second Chance Stories” Video Series

Agency News

The Virginia Department of Corrections is celebrating National Second Chance Month throughout the month of April, highlighting former inmates and supervisees who have made a positive return to society.

Second Chance Month recognizes the importance of successful re-entry into the community. The VADOC provides evidence-based re-entry services to its inmates and supervisees through programs, educational services, and many other re-entry resources.

This year, the VADOC launched a video series, “Second Chance Stories,” allowing people to share their re-entry stories in their own words. These videos can be viewed on the VADOC’s YouTube channel.

Additionally, the “Second Chance Stories” series will be made available for current inmates to watch and hear these uplifting re-entry stories.

“At the Virginia Department of Corrections, re-entry begins at sentencing,” said VADOC Director Chad Dotson. “Virginia’s consistently low recidivism rates demonstrate our commitment to evidence-based re-entry. We want everyone in our custody and under our supervision to make the best possible return to society.”

“I urge the public to view the ‘Second Chance Stories’ video series,” said VADOC Deputy Director of Programs, Education, and Re-entry Scott Richeson. “These stories will inspire anyone who watches. We greatly appreciate all who took the time to tell their story. We hope it will resonate with current inmates on their own re-entry journeys.”

Read Governor Glenn Youngkin’s proclamation for Second Chance Month 2024.

The VADOC is also committed to second chance hiring. Two videos released in late 2023 discuss the second chance hiring process and the job application process.