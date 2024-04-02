Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. Announces Multi-Property April Auction Across New Jersey
Bidding Concludes Tuesday, April 30, 2024
For the savvy investor, it is a prime opportunity.”CLINTON, NJ, USA, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. is excited to announce a multi-property auction taking place across the State of New Jersey on April 30th. This event offers a diverse portfolio of properties, catering to investors, developers, and individuals seeking prime real estate opportunities.
— Max Spann Jr, President of Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co.
The properties available for auction include:
• By Order of the City of Paterson, NJ, the former iconic Libby’s Lunch property, famous for its legendary hot dogs. The 0.59+/- acre site, on the river at the top of the Great Falls, includes a 1,791+/- sqft building, onsite parking, and has access to public water, sewer, and natural gas utilities. In recent years, the area has seen a major influx of investment. With GFHD zoning permitting a versatile range of uses including retail, office, restaurant, apartments, and even daycare facilities, this property offers a wide variety of paths toward redevelopment. Prospective buyers are invited to attend the Property Previews on Wednesday, April 10th and Wednesday, April 17th from 12:00 to 2:00 PM.
• 0.85+/- Acre Site with 205+/- ft Frontage: Located at 113 West Harmony St, Penns Grove, Salem County, NJ. This property is zoned R-2 and will be auctioned by order of the Penns Grove-Carney's Point Regional Board of Education.
• Seven Lots with Commercial Retail and Residential Zoning by Order of the Borough of Ogdensburg: Situated off Yurchak Road and Main Street in Ogdensburg, Sussex County, NJ. Lots range from 0.8+/- acres to 1.8+/- acres, offering diverse opportunities for both commercial and residential uses.
• 25+/- Acre Parcel on Route 31: Zoned for Commercial and Residential Use at 68-70 Route 31 N, Hopewell Township, Mercer County, NJ. Located along the Route 31 corridor, its possibilities include both residential and commercial development opportunities.
• A high visibility 40+/- acre lot located at 2636 Route 57, Franklin Township, Warren County, NJ. The site has 400+/- feet of frontage along Route 57 and is zoned RC- Rural Conservation. This auction will be sold by order of Franklin Township, Warren County.
• Two Approved Building Lots Totaling 0.81+/- Acres Sold Together: Located in Netcong, Morris County, NJ. With easy access to Interstate 80, and approved to build single family homes, it is ideal for the small builder. The auction is by order of the Borough of Netcong.
“As the real estate market continues to thrive, these properties offer both a geographic and asset class diversity,” said Max Spann, Jr., President of Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. “For the savvy investor, it is a prime opportunity.“
The conversion of government-owned properties to privately owned assets presents a win-win situation for all involved, placing non-revenue-producing assets back on the tax rolls reducing municipal liabilities and revitalizing fallow properties for productive use.
Online Bidding will open Monday, April 29, 2024 at 9:00 AM and conclude on Tuesday, April 30, 2024 at 1:00 PM. Interested bidders can participate in these multi-property auctions through their computer or by downloading the Max Spann phone app. Comprehensive Property Information Packages, including terms, zoning, maps, and online bidding instructions, are available for download at www.maxspann.com or by calling 888-299-1438.
Max Spann Real Estate and Auction Company, with over 50 years of industry leadership, is America's premier real estate auction and advisory company. Their Accelerated Auction Marketing Program creates urgency in the marketplace and allows sellers to control the terms and timing of the sale of their real estate assets. Learn more about Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co at www.maxspann.com.
Stay updated on this auction and more by following Max Spann on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter/MaxSpann.
