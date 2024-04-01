St. Johnsbury Barracks / Disorderly Conduct and Violation of Conditions of Release
CASE#: 24A4002375
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: William Nally
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 4/1/24 / 1540 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Railroad / Portland Street St. Johnsbury, VT
VIOLATION: Violations of Conditions / Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Michael Farnsworth
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On4/1/24 at approximately 1540 hours Troopers were on routine patrol in St. Johnsbury, VT. Troopers observed a male cracking a whip on busy sidewalk. Troopers observed the male hit a building with the whip several times. Troopers stopped and identified the male as Michael Farnsworth (02/06/1989), Troopers also learned that the whip was a piece of root that Farnsworth ripped out of a garden. Farnsworth was subsequently placed under arrest for Disorderly Conduct and Violation of Conditions of Release. Farnsworth was transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in St. Johnsbury. Farnsworth was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia Superior Court on 05/06/24 at 0830.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/06/24 / 0830
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - NO
BAIL: NO
MUG SHOT: NO
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper William Nally
Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury
1068 US-5 # 1
St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819
802-748-3111