St. Johnsbury Barracks / Disorderly Conduct and Violation of Conditions of Release

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A4002375

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: William Nally

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 4/1/24 / 1540 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Railroad / Portland Street St. Johnsbury, VT

VIOLATION: Violations of Conditions / Disorderly Conduct

ACCUSED: Michael Farnsworth

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On4/1/24 at approximately 1540 hours Troopers were on routine patrol in St. Johnsbury, VT. Troopers observed a male cracking a whip on busy sidewalk. Troopers observed the male hit a building with the whip several times. Troopers stopped and identified the male as Michael Farnsworth (02/06/1989), Troopers also learned that the whip was a piece of root that Farnsworth ripped out of a garden. Farnsworth was subsequently placed under arrest for Disorderly Conduct and Violation of Conditions of Release. Farnsworth was transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in St. Johnsbury. Farnsworth was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia Superior Court on 05/06/24 at 0830.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/06/24 / 0830

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - NO

BAIL: NO

MUG SHOT: NO

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper William Nally

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US-5 # 1

St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819

802-748-3111