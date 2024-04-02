RAD Security Selected as Finalist for RSA Conference 2024 Innovation Sandbox Contest

RAD Security logo RSA Innovation Sandbox Finalist logo

RAD Security recognized for its behavioral cloud native detection and response solution

To achieve true resilience against emerging threats, detection and response solutions must evolve their approach beyond signature-based, one-size-fits-all solutions and black box anomaly detection.” — Brooke Motta, CEO and Co-Founder of RAD Security

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RAD Security (formerly KSOC), a behavioral cloud native detection and response company, has been named one of 10 finalists for the RSA Conference 2024 Innovation Sandbox contest in recognition of its work empowering engineering and security teams with a custom, behavioral approach to cloud native detection and response. RAD Security will present its technology to a panel of prominent industry judges and a live in-person audience on Monday, May 6 at RSA Conference 2024 in San Francisco.

Since 2005, the RSAC Innovation Sandbox contest has served as a platform for the most promising young cybersecurity companies to showcase their groundbreaking technologies and compete for the title of “Most Innovative Startup.” The competition is widely recognized as a catapult for success as the Top 10 Finalists have collectively celebrated more than 80 acquisitions and received $13.5 billion in investments over the last 18 years. RAD Security will have three minutes to pitch the panel of judges before a question-and-answer round.

“We are honored that RAD Security has been selected as a finalist for the RSA Conference 2024 Innovation Sandbox contest,” said RAD Security CTO and co-founder Jimmy Mesta. “In sharp contrast to one-size-fits-all, legacy CWPP and container detection and response solutions, RAD takes a custom, behavioral approach to cloud native detection and response that can counter evolving threats while sharpening inputs into shift-left and posture management.”

RAD Security creates behavioral fingerprints of your unique good behavior to eliminate zero day attacks, apply zero trust principles, and verify your posture in real-time. RAD’s behavioral, cloud native detection and response platform includes real-time KSPM, cloud native Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) and runtime protection. RAD Security provides the ultimate source of truth for cloud breaches, giving you a unique view of what ‘good’ looks like across the areas attackers are targeting today: cloud native infrastructure, identity, and the software supply chain.

"In the constantly evolving threat landscape, legacy cloud scanners and runtime point solutions struggle to detect cloud native attacks," said Brooke Motta, CEO and Co-Founder of RAD Security. "For teams to achieve true resilience against emerging threats, detection and response solutions must evolve their approach beyond signature-based, one-size-fits-all solutions and black box anomaly detection.”

“The submissions for this year’s RSA Conference Innovation Sandbox contest were both dynamic and inspiring. Along with the rest of our entrepreneurial audience, I am excited to see these ideas come to life on stage,” said Linda Gray Martin, Senior Vice President, RSA Conference. “The evolution of global cyber threats is constant and there’s no better place to look for solutions and to help solve these challenges than in our own community.”

The RSAC Innovation Sandbox contest kicks off at 10:50 a.m. PT on May 6 and winners will be announced at approximately 1:30 p.m. the same day. The panel of renowned expert judges includes Asheem Chandna, Partner at Greylock; Dorit Dor, Chief Technology Officer at Check Point Software Technologies; Niloofar Howe, Sr. Operating Partner at Energy Impact Partners; Paul Kocher, Independent Researcher; and Nasrin Rezai, SVP & CISO at Verizon. Hugh Thompson, RSAC Executive Chairman and Program Committee Chair of RSA Conference, will return to host the contest. For more information regarding RSA Conference 2024, taking place at the Moscone Center in San Francisco from May 6-9, please visit https://www.rsaconference.com/usa.

About RAD Security

RAD Security is a cloud native security company that empowers engineering and security teams to push boundaries, build technology and drive innovation so they can focus on growth versus security problems. In sharp contrast to one-size-fits-all, legacy CWPP and container detection and response solutions, RAD takes a custom, behavioral approach to cloud native detection and response that can counter evolving threats while sharpening inputs into shift-left and posture management.

About RSA Conference

RSA Conference™ is the premier series of global events and year-round learning for the cybersecurity community. RSAC is where the security industry converges to discuss current and future concerns and have access to the experts, unbiased content, and ideas that help enable individuals and companies advance their cybersecurity posture and build stronger and smarter teams. Both in-person and online, RSAC brings the cybersecurity industry together and empowers the collective “we” to stand against cyberthreats around the world. RSAC is the ultimate marketplace for the latest technologies and hands-on educational opportunities that help industry professionals discover how to make their companies more secure while showcasing the most enterprising, influential, and thought-provoking thinkers and leaders in cybersecurity today. For the most up-to-date news pertaining to the cybersecurity industry visit www.rsaconference.com. Where the world talks security.