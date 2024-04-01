Premier Stanley Mathabatha: Easter message

I am filled with immense joy and gratitude as I extend my heartfelt wishes to the residents of our beautiful province for a blessed and serene Easter holiday. This time of year holds a profound significance in the Christian calendar, symbolising hope, renewal, and the triumphant victory of life over death through the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

I also wish to extend a warm and hearty welcome to all visitors coming from various corners of our nation and beyond. Your presence in Limpopo during this sacred season adds to the richness and diversity of our celebrations. As we gather with family and friends, let us cherish these moments of togetherness and reflect on the deeper meanings of Easter.

During this period, we anticipate the arrival of thousands from Christian faith-based denominations, embarking on journeys to churches and sacred sites for spiritual renewal. Among these, the renowned ZCC (St.Engenas) Pilgrimage in Moria stands out as a beacon of faith for many.

I urge all travellers to our province to prioritise safety by adhering to road regulations, practicing patience, and refraining from drinking and driving. Let us ensure that our pilgrimage to spiritual enlightenment is marked by caution and care for one another.

May this Easter holiday be a source of immense joy, spiritual renewal, and reflection for you and your loved ones. Let us all strive to "arrive alive" as we partake in the celebrations and observances of this holy season.

Thank you!!

Chupu Stanley Mathabatha

Premier of Limpopo

