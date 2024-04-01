Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,656 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 410,425 in the last 365 days.

Minister Joe Phaahla visits Limpopo to monitor progress on repatriation of victims and human remains of Botswana bus crash fatalities, 2 Apr

Minister of Health, Dr Joe Phaahla will tomorrow (Tuesday, 02 April) visit Limpopo Province to monitor the progress made by health authorities and other stakeholders with regards to the efforts to identify and repatriate the victims and human remains of Botswana bus crash fatalities which happened over the Easter Holidays in the province.

Minister Phaahla will be joined by Limpopo MEC for Health, Dr Phophi Ramathuba and other senior officials. He will interact with the sole survivor of the crash and also visit the scene of the incident.

Members of the media are invited to join the visit scheduled as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 02 April 2024
Time: 10h00
Venue: Mokopane Regional Hospital, Mokopane - Limpopo

For media enquiries, please contact: 

Mr Foster Mohale
Health Departmental Spokesperson
0724323792
Foster.mohale@health.gov.za 

Mr Doctor Tshwale    
Spokesperson for Health Minister
063 657 8487
Doctor.Tshwale@health.gov.za

Mr Neil Shikwambana
Limpopo Health Departmental Spokesperson
066 479 9887
neil.shikwambana@gmail.com

You just read:

Minister Joe Phaahla visits Limpopo to monitor progress on repatriation of victims and human remains of Botswana bus crash fatalities, 2 Apr

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more