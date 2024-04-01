Minister Joe Phaahla visits Limpopo to monitor progress on repatriation of victims and human remains of Botswana bus crash fatalities, 2 Apr
Minister of Health, Dr Joe Phaahla will tomorrow (Tuesday, 02 April) visit Limpopo Province to monitor the progress made by health authorities and other stakeholders with regards to the efforts to identify and repatriate the victims and human remains of Botswana bus crash fatalities which happened over the Easter Holidays in the province.
Minister Phaahla will be joined by Limpopo MEC for Health, Dr Phophi Ramathuba and other senior officials. He will interact with the sole survivor of the crash and also visit the scene of the incident.
Members of the media are invited to join the visit scheduled as follows:
Date: Tuesday, 02 April 2024
Time: 10h00
Venue: Mokopane Regional Hospital, Mokopane - Limpopo
For media enquiries, please contact:
Mr Foster Mohale
Health Departmental Spokesperson
0724323792
Foster.mohale@health.gov.za
Mr Doctor Tshwale
Spokesperson for Health Minister
063 657 8487
Doctor.Tshwale@health.gov.za
Mr Neil Shikwambana
Limpopo Health Departmental Spokesperson
066 479 9887
neil.shikwambana@gmail.com