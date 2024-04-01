Minister Joe Phaahla visits Limpopo to monitor progress on repatriation of victims and human remains of Botswana bus crash fatalities, 2 Apr

Minister of Health, Dr Joe Phaahla will tomorrow (Tuesday, 02 April) visit Limpopo Province to monitor the progress made by health authorities and other stakeholders with regards to the efforts to identify and repatriate the victims and human remains of Botswana bus crash fatalities which happened over the Easter Holidays in the province.

Minister Phaahla will be joined by Limpopo MEC for Health, Dr Phophi Ramathuba and other senior officials. He will interact with the sole survivor of the crash and also visit the scene of the incident.

Members of the media are invited to join the visit scheduled as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 02 April 2024

Time: 10h00

Venue: Mokopane Regional Hospital, Mokopane - Limpopo

For media enquiries, please contact:

Mr Foster Mohale

Health Departmental Spokesperson

0724323792

Foster.mohale@health.gov.za

Mr Doctor Tshwale

Spokesperson for Health Minister

063 657 8487

Doctor.Tshwale@health.gov.za

Mr Neil Shikwambana

Limpopo Health Departmental Spokesperson

066 479 9887

neil.shikwambana@gmail.com