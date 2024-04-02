Congressman Marc Veasey (TX–33) Joins Pediatric and Adult Hydrocephalus Caucus to Advocate for Affected Families
The Hydrocephalus Association proudly announces that Congressman Marc Veasey (TX-33) has joined the Congressional Pediatric and Adult Hydrocephalus Caucus.
— Congressman Marc Veasey
Congressman Veasey will play an integral role in advocating for increased awareness, funding, and support for pediatric and adult hydrocephalus patients. His commitment not only amplifies the voice of his constituents who have the condition but also results in heightened advocacy and representation for their needs.
His role on the Energy and Commerce Committee provides invaluable oversight on crucial healthcare legislation directly impacting the hydrocephalus community. Additionally, his membership in the Caucus bolsters the extensive network of advocates in the Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) area and his district, amplifying our collective voice.
"We're thrilled to welcome Congressman Veasey to the Pediatric and Adult Hydrocephalus Caucus," said Diana Gray, President and CEO, Hydrocephalus Association. "It's fantastic to see more Representatives from my home state joining the Caucus, effectively representing the extensive hydrocephalus community in Texas and the need for critical research and improved treatments for those affected by this condition.”
Hydrocephalus affects over 1 million Americans. The only known treatment for hydrocephalus is brain surgery. Anyone at any time can develop the condition from a traumatic brain injury, brain infection, tumor, or, for unknown reasons, as part of the aging process. One in 770 babies develop hydrocephalus each year. Over 800,000 seniors in the U.S. are estimated to have normal pressure hydrocephalus, though the majority are undiagnosed or misdiagnosed as having Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s.
The most common surgical treatment for hydrocephalus is the placement of a shunt to drain excess cerebrospinal fluid from the brain, which has one of the highest failure rates of any medical device on the market. There are approximately 10,000 pediatric hospital admissions for shunt malfunctions each year. Hydrocephalus and a shunt can mean a lifetime of multiple brain surgeries. Dozens of brain surgeries are common and 100 or more is not unheard of.
“I am proud to join the Pediatric and Adult Hydrocephalus Caucus to support individuals in my district living with the condition,” said Congressman Veasey. “I look forward to working with Caucus members to address issues impacting the hydrocephalus community."
“We are honored & thrilled to have Congressman Veasey join the Hydrocephalus Caucus & stand as a voice for all of the families in DFW who suffer from this condition,” said Emily Birtwistle, constituent and Chair of the DFW Walk to End Hydrocephalus. "My diverse team of volunteers, spanning all ages and backgrounds affected by hydrocephalus, takes great pride in our collective efforts and are honored to have influential support in our cause."
The Caucus serves to inform the congressional community about the needs of those living with hydrocephalus, their families, and caregivers. This includes funding for research from the National Institutes of Health and Department of Defense and other key health policy priorities impacting the community such as Medicare and Medicaid access, special education, and rehabilitation services.
For further information on Congressman Veasey’s commitment to the Pediatric and Adult Hydrocephalus Caucus, please contact Davis Kaderli at 240-483-4884 or advocacy@hydroassoc.org.
About the Hydrocephalus Association:
Founded in 1983 by parents of children with hydrocephalus, the Hydrocephalus Association has grown to become the nation’s largest and most widely respected organization dedicated to hydrocephalus. The Hydrocephalus Association began funding research in 2009. Since then, HA has committed over $13 million to research, making it the largest nonprofit, non-governmental funder of hydrocephalus research in the U.S. For more information, visit www.hydroassoc.org.
