Department of Taxation News Release 2024-04: Tax Deadlines Reminder – April 1 2024

DEPARTMENT OF TAXATION

Ka ‘Oihana ‘Auhau

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

GARY S. SUGANUMA

DIRECTOR

News Release 2024-04

Tax Deadlines Reminder

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 1, 2024

HONOLULU – The Department of Taxation (DOTAX) reminds residents and nonresidents that Hawaiʻi state individual income tax returns are due Monday, April 22, 2024, and the deadline for federal income tax returns is Monday, April 15, 2024.

Residents must file DOTAX’s Form N-11, while nonresidents and part-year residents must file Form N-15. If taxpayers did business in Hawaiʻi, they must also file Form G-45, the Periodic General Excise/Use Tax, and Form G-49, the Annual Return and Reconciliation of General Excise/Use Tax.

If taxpayers are unable to file their state individual income tax returns by Monday, April 22, 2024, they are granted an automatic six-month extension to file if: (1) the taxpayer is due a refund, or (2) the taxpayer pays the properly estimated tax amount owed by April 22, 2024. If they are due a refund, a form is not necessary to request an extension; taxpayers need only file their returns by October 22, 2024.

If a balance is due, the extension of time to file is not an extension of time to pay. Taxes must be paid in full by the April 22, 2024 deadline and a Form N-200V filed with the tax payments. If taxes are owed on the return, failure to pay by the April 22, 2024 deadline may result in the imposition of penalties and interest.

File Electronically

Taxpayers are encouraged to electronically file (e-file) their tax returns. Taxpayers who e-file reduce delays and speed up processing times, helping them receive their refunds faster than those who file by paper. E-file may be used for a fee using one of the approved commercial tax preparation software, provided at https://tax.hawaii.gov/eservices/software/. Taxpayers may also e-file their Form N-11 for free using DOTAX’s online tax filing system, Hawaiʻi Tax Online at https://hitax.hawaii.gov.

Use Direct Deposit

Using direct deposit is the quickest way to receive a refund. Processing times are longer for taxpayers who choose to receive their refunds by check.

Tax Forms

Tax forms and instructions are available to view, download and print online at https://tax.hawaii.gov/forms/. Printed tax forms and instructions are available for pick up at all state tax offices. Public libraries also carry printed N-11 and N-15 forms in limited quantities and have printed N-11 instructions available for reference use only.

Check Your Refund Status

If taxpayers have already filed their individual income tax returns and are expecting refunds, they may check the status of their refunds online at: https://hitax.hawaii.gov in the “Individual” tile, by clicking “Where’s My Individual Income Tax Refund?” Current processing times are also provided.

Beware of Scams

Taxpayers should be wary of imposters claiming to be from the Internal Revenue Service or the Department of Taxation, using threats to intimidate and bully people into paying. These are not practices used by government agencies. DOTAX is asking everyone to stay smart and avoid being victimized by tax scams.

For More Help

The DOTAX website (https://tax.hawaii.gov) provides additional information, forms, and guidance on filing individual income tax returns or other tax returns.

If taxpayers are unable to resolve issues after reading form instructions and searching the DOTAX website, Taxpayer Services agents are available by phone at 808-587-4242 Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

# # #

Media Contact:

Gary H. Yamashiroya

Hawaiʻi Department of Taxation

808-587-1540

[email protected]

https://tax.hawaii.gov