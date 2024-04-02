Wake United Launches Southeast Grassroots Wake Series
The Wake United Surf + Wake Series combines the Thigh High Surf + Wake Series with the Spivey Shootout and Battle By The Beach.
Blends Popular Grassroots Wakesurf and Wakeboard Contests—Thigh High Surf + Wake Series, Spivey Shootout, Battle By The Beach—for Wake United Surf + Wake Series
Our vision with Wake United is to unite riders and help build the watersports community, and the greatest vessel to achieve this is grassroots contests.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wake United—a cutting-edge, professional pro shop dedicated to serving the global water sports community—is bringing together multiple popular grassroots wake events to create the ultimate wake series for amateur, semi-pro and future pro wakeboarders and wakesurfers alike.
Named the Wake United Surf + Wake Series, this season is focused on the Southeastern U.S. wake community and features Thigh High Surf + Wake, Spivey Shootout and Battle By The Beach.
“With Wake United, we’re playing an active role in building the future of wake sports,” said Jeff Husby, president & CEO of Wake United. He is also the owner and general manager of Nautiques of Orlando and WaterSports Central's five locations; each featuring Wake United pro shops. Husby continued, “Our vision with Wake United is to unite riders and help build the watersports community, and the greatest vessel to achieve this is grassroots contests. Through our regional series, we’re giving our wake communities a platform to build confidence in competitions, learn new tricks and make new friends with shared interests. We’ve seen such positive momentum with Thigh High and look forward to expanding our reach further, bringing more wake athletes into the Wake United family.”
2024 SERIES OVERVIEW
The 2024 Wake United Surf + Wake Series takes place:
- Stop 1: May 4-5: Spivey Shootout – Lake Spivey (8629 Blackhall Rd. Jonesboro, GA 30236)
- Stop 2: June 8-9: Thigh High Surf + Wake – Clermont Watersports Complex (6010 Cook Road, Clermont, FL, 34714)
- Stop 3: August 10-11: Battle by the Beach – Acworth Beach (4425 Beach St, Acworth, GA 30101)
- Stop 4: September 7-8 (Series Final): Thigh High Surf + Wake – Grills Lakeside Orlando (4301 N Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32804)
“Collectively, the organizing teams have 100+ years of experience in coordinating grassroots wake contests. We’re bringing these shared best practices to the table to offer the best experience possible,” said Brandon Lee, director of Action Event Group (AEG), owner of Spivey Shootout and Battle By The Beach. “Each stop will have the unique flavor our competitors have come to love with Battle By The Beach, Spivey Shootout and Thigh High, we’re simply bringing them together under one series to continue nurturing our local wake communities.”
Wakeboard legend Danny Harf added, “Our grassroots events are among the leading development platforms that feed into the sports’ top regional, national and global contests. If you’re looking to build up your skills, meet others in the amazing Southeastern wake community and have some fun, then this series is for you.”
DIVISIONS
The grassroots series caters to riders of all ages and wake abilities, seeking everyone from first-time, novice competitors to local lake legends with a variety of divisions available across each stop:
- Wakesurf Divisions: Novice Boys (age 10 and under), Novice Girls (age 10 and under), Novice Male (age 11 and up), Novice Female (age 11 and up), Intermediate Male (all ages), Intermediate Female (all ages), Advanced Male (all ages), Advanced Female (all ages), Men Masters (ages 35-54), Women Masters (ages 35-54), Men Legends (ages 55+), Women Legends (ages 55+), Adaptive, Foil and Open (all ages)
- Wakeboard Divisions: Novice Girls (age 10 and under), Novice Boys (age 10 and under), Novice Women (age 11 and up), Novice Men (age 11 and up), Intermediate Women (all ages), Intermediate Men (all ages), Women Legends (ages 35+), Men Legends (ages 35+), Girls (ages 10-13), Boys (ages 10-13), Advanced (all ages) and Open (all ages).
New this year is the addition of a cash prize purse for the single stop and series winners of the Open divisions. Further, overall series champions, across all divisions, will win Wake United gift cards.
Competitor registration, along with division rules and details surrounding boat type and ballast, can be found at https://series.wakeunited.com/.
SERIES SUPPORT AND MORE INFORMATION
Nautique Boats is the official tow boat of the Wake United Surf + Wake Series. Initial series sponsors and supporting partners include: Wake United, Nautiques of Orlando, WaterSports Central, Nautique, Next Level Audio & Marine, Roswell Marine, Ronix, Hyperlite, Aktion Parks, Wake Responsibly, Ride Dry. Drive Dry., The World Wake Association, Clermont Watersports Complex, JetSurf Orlando, Touchless Boat Cover, Lake Lovers Club, Georgia Wake Lessons, Touch of the North Events, AEG and Method Media House.
ABOUT WAKE UNITED
Wake United is a leading pro shop founded by water sports entrepreneur Jeff Husby & endorsed by Danny Harf. Offering top-quality products, expert guidance, and exceptional service online and in-store, Wake United caters to water sports enthusiasts locally and worldwide. With renowned brands like HO, Hyperlite, Radar and Ronix, Wake United provides a seamless shopping experience for all skill levels and actively support grassroots competitions and industry events. For more information, visit https://wakeunited.com/.
ABOUT NAUTIQUES OF ORLANDO
Regal & Nautique of Orlando is Central Florida’s premier dealership representing Regal, Nautique, Supreme, and South Bay Pontoons. With several accolades to its name, the dealership features a large inventory of new and pre-owned boats along with a Wake United pro shop, parts and an award-winning in-house service department. The premium hometown dealership is centrally located at 2226 Paseo Ave. in Orlando and boasts a brand new, state-of-the-art Nautique Showroom. For more information, visit www.orlandoboats.com.
ABOUT ACTION EVENT GROUP
Action Event Group is a Georgia-focused event production and marketing company with one mission in mind: to provide a comprehensive experience. Founded in 2015, the Action Event Group found a need in small market competitions, especially on the amateur level. With over a half of a century of combined experience, Action Event Group’s leadership and staff provide the best services in the industry.
