Governor Ron DeSantis Announces $450 Million for a Second Consecutive Year of Toll Relief for Florida’s Families

Nearly $1 Billion in Toll Savings Over Two Years

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced a second consecutive year of the highly successful Toll Relief Program, which will cut the toll rates of frequent commuters in half by applying a toll credit from April 2024 to March 2025. Launched last year, drivers utilizing Florida-based toll transponders (including SunPass and other Florida-based transponders) and having 35 or more qualifying toll transactions monthly will receive a 50 percent credit to their account. A map of toll facilities included in this year’s program can be found here.

“I am pleased to have secured an additional $450 million for toll relief in Florida that will alleviate costs on our commuting families,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Florida is committed to good fiscal governance, and I am committed to returning our surpluses back to the taxpayers in the form of tax breaks and toll savings.”

In 2023, the Toll Relief Program delivered $500 million in substantial savings to over 1.2 million commuters, equating to an approximate savings of $400 per individual. Florida drivers can expect another year of toll savings from April 2024 to March 2025.

“Florida families grappling with persistent inflation due to the Biden administration’s harmful economic policies can rest assured that we are doing all we can to support Floridians, including another historic year of toll relief,” said Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez. “Our toll relief program provides meaningful cost savings to frequent commuters who rely on our toll roads to provide for their families.”

“FDOT is thrilled to offer the Toll Relief Program to help Floridians with the challenges of rising costs of life. Customers are at the center of all we do at FDOT, and this program will truly make an immediate impact on the everyday lives of our customers,” said Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared W. Perdue, P.E. “In addition to saving money, drivers in South Florida will soon be saving time as we begin construction of the Golden Glades Interchange, the first project of Governor DeSantis’ Moving Florida Forward Infrastructure Initiative projects to break ground.”

Today, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) also commenced construction on the Golden Glades Interchange project (GGI) in Miami-Dade County, designed to alleviate congestion in South Florida.

The GGI project represents the reconstruction of a pivotal junction that South Florida commuters rely upon where five major roadways intersect: I-95, Palmetto Expressway, Florida’s Turnpike, State Road 9, and NW 7th Avenue. With over 400,000 vehicles passing through this intersection daily, it’s a crucial component of the local and regional transportation network. Because of Moving Florida Forward, this project will be completed 7–10 years sooner than expected.

Floridians seeking to learn more about the Toll Relief Program can do so here.

