Vesta Partners With Optimal Blue to Streamline Access to Accurate Pricing
Vesta, a national LOS provider, has announced its integration with the Optimal Blue PPE, a widely used mortgage product, pricing, and eligibility engine.
This partnership with Optimal Blue marks a significant advancement in our offering and underlines our commitment to providing the most comprehensive and user-friendly solutions in the market. ”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vesta, a national loan origination system (LOS) provider, has announced its integration with the Optimal Blue PPE, a widely used product, pricing, and eligibility engine in the mortgage industry.
— Mike Yu, CEO, Vesta
The alliance marries Vesta's LOS with the comprehensive pricing capabilities of the Optimal Blue PPE, offering users increased operational efficiency and innovation in the mortgage industry.
The collaboration aims to bring greater convenience and efficiency to the origination process, providing users a vast array of functionalities within Vesta's intuitive interface. This integration enables seamless access to the Optimal Blue PPE's expansive product and pricing offerings. Through the integration, users of both systems will experience a simplified pricing process and greater accuracy.
"This partnership with Optimal Blue marks a significant advancement in our offering and underlines our commitment to providing the most comprehensive and user-friendly solutions in the market," said Mike Yu, CEO of Vesta. "It opens a large opportunity for our clients by tapping into Optimal Blue's extensive market presence and allows for the support of diverse loan types, further enhancing our platform's versatility."
"Optimal Blue has long been committed to bringing greater accuracy, transparency, and efficiency to the origination process, and our integration with the Vesta LOS is a testament to that,” said Erin Wester, vice president of product management, Optimal Blue. “In today’s market, where there’s increased competition for fewer borrowers, Vesta’s integration with the Optimal Blue PPE can help lenders compete more effectively and better capitalize on market opportunities without the risk of pricing inaccuracies or the need to manually sync data.”
About Vesta
Vesta is pioneering SaaS provider of next generation mortgage loan origination software. The platform provides lenders with a modern system of record, customizable workflows for end-to-end mortgage loan fulfillment processes, and open, cloud-based APIs. The company was founded in 2020 by early Blend employees Mike Yu and Devon Yang. Investors backing Vesta include Andreessen Horowitz, Bain Capital Ventures, Conversion Capital, Index Ventures and Zigg Capital. For more information, visit: www.vesta.com.
About Optimal Blue
Optimal Blue is a market leader in mortgage secondary marketing technology. The company facilitates transactions among mortgage market participants through its Marketplace Platform, actionable data, and technology vendor connections. The platform supports a range of functions for originators and investors to automate and optimize core processes related to product, pricing, and eligibility, hedge analytics, MSR valuation, loan trading, social media compliance, and counterparty oversight. The company’s premier products are used by 68% of the top 500 mortgage lenders in the U.S. For more information on Optimal Blue’s end-to-end secondary marketing automation, visit http://www.OptimalBlue.com.
Brian Rieger
True Impact Communications
+1 330-348-1678
email us here