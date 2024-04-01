Governor Abbott Proclaims April 2024 As Sexual Assault Awareness Month

TEXAS, April 1 - April 1, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a proclamation recognizing April 2024 as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month in Texas. This month is a time for all Texans to help raise awareness of sexual assault, collaborate on efforts to prevent sexual violence, and recognize the courage of survivors across the state.

“This month and every month, Texas stands with survivors of sexual assault and will work to bring justice and support for victims of this heinous crime,” said Governor Abbott. “Survivors who share their experiences deserve our gratitude, as do law enforcement officials, the judicial system, and advocacy organizations such as the Governor’s Sexual Assault Survivors’ Task Force—all of which work to protect the lives and dignity of their fellow Texans. I encourage all Texans this month to join us in our ongoing fight to prevent sexual assault in our state. By continuing to advocate for survivors and increase public awareness about sexual assault, we are fostering a society in which these atrocities have no place to build a better Texas for all.”

“We commend the bravery and resilience of survivors, whose strength shines through every day, and applaud the Sexual Assault Survivors’ Task Force for their unwavering commitment to centering survivor voices,” said Texas Association Against Sexual Assault CEO Rose Luna. “As we mark Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, we shine a spotlight on the impactful initiatives underway across our state to confront sexual violence and provide support to survivors of assault.”

The Governor’s Sexual Assault Survivors’ Task Force (SASTF) was established in 2019 to ensure a survivor-centered, trauma-informed, collaborative, and coordinated response to sexual violence experienced by adults and children across Texas. The SASTF brings together various professionals and survivors who are singularly focused on delivering critical system improvements on behalf of all Texas sexual assault survivors.

Texans are encouraged to honor survivors as the State of Texas continues its mission to encourage healing and empowerment for survivors of sexual violence. Texans can use the hashtag #TXSexualAssaultAwarenessMonth to share their support on social media throughout the month of April.

Resources for survivors published by the SASTF can be found at gov.texas.gov/organization/cjd/sastf-resources

Read the Governor’s proclamation.