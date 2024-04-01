Submit Release
VN aims to hit top 8 globally for IPv6 usage in 2024

VIETNAM, April 1 -  

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Information and Communications has set a target of increasing the usage of Internet Protocol version 6 (IPv6) to 65-80 per cent by the end of this year, bringing Việt Nam into the top 8 for IPv6 usage in the world.

Converting to IPv6, the most recent version of the Internet Protocol, is critical to ensure address resources for Internet development and connection with new services such as Internet of Things, cloud computing and 5G/6G networks, the ministry said.

Under the recently approved plan to convert to IPv6, 90 per cent to 100 per cent of Government agencies’ portals and portals for public services will use IPv6 by December this year.

For VNPT, Viettel, FPT Telecom and MobiFone, 95 per cent of FTTH subscribers and mobile subscribers use IPv6. The IPv6 usage rate for the entire enterprise network is 80 per cent or higher.

The IPv6 usage rate goal for other businesses, including Internet service providers (ISPs), mobile services, data centres, cloud services and digital content is set at 50 per cent.

The ministry’s statistics showed that the usage rate of IPv6 in Việt Nam was estimated at 59 per cent by the end of last year, ranking second in ASEAN and ninth in the world.

All of important national Internet infrastructure has been operating with IPv6.

More than 76.4 million broadband Internet subscribers used IPv6 by the end of last year. — VNS

