Government of Saskatchewan Expands Student Placement Opportunities at University of Saskatchewan College of Law

Placements will Include Public Prosecutions, Ministry of Justice and Legal Aid in Rural Saskatchewan

The Government of Saskatchewan is investing $100,000 in new practical learning placements for students at the University of Saskatchewan College of Law. The funding will help support students if they work in different communities for the term of their placements.

“We are pleased to partner with the College of Law to expand the range of practical work placements for credit and, we hope, eventually attract the best and brightest graduates to Public Prosecutions, the Ministry of Justice and Legal Aid,” Justice Minister and Attorney General Bronwyn Eyre said. “This new, diverse range of placements will promote legal careers in the public sector, including in rural Saskatchewan, improve access to justice and build important professional capacity for the future.”

The College of Law has been working to expand its experiential learning program over the past year. “The practice of law is increasingly interdisciplinary and requires graduates who are adaptable, innovative, and collaborative," University of Saskatchewan College of Law Dean Martin Phillipson said. "Practical learning experiences, intertwined with knowledge-based learning, are crucial to the success of our graduates. These experiences will build and enhance their skills and capacity, preparing them for a career in a complex and ever-changing legal profession. The College of Law appreciates the support from the Government of Saskatchewan and its commitment to the future development of the legal profession in Saskatchewan.”

The Federation of Law Societies encourages Law schools across Canada to offer a variety of practical learning opportunities, which are a critical part of providing a competitive, well-rounded legal education and helping future lawyers be successful in their early careers.

“In the lawyer formation process, the importance of ‘hands-on’ experience in developing lawyering skills cannot be overstated," Law Society of Saskatchewan Executive Director Tim Brown K.C. said. "Nor can good mentorship. The perennial problem has been the limited number of opportunities for students to access these experiences. The Law Society therefore applauds these efforts by the Ministry of Justice and the College of Law to increase student exposure to real world scenarios, particularly in rural Saskatchewan, where data suggests users of the system might also benefit from additional services. It is a win-win.”

Professional legal organizations have also emphasized the importance of building competency and confidence for Law students through practical work experience.

“The Canadian Bar Association (CBA)/Saskatchewan Branch supports the expansion of the Experiential Learning Program, as it hones essential legal skills in law students while bolstering Saskatchewan’s legal marketplace, ensuring we can keep our province’s legal profession robust and growing,” CBA Saskatchewan President Steven Dribnenki, K.C., said.

