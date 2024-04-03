Equinox Technologies Partners with airSlate to Drive Workflow Automation in MEA and APAC
Equinox Technologies becoming the sole VAD for airSlate document automation solutions in the MEA and APAC regions
Equinox's proven leadership and extensive global footprint align with airSlate’s vision to simplify document processes and deliver better digital workflows to diverse sectors across MEA & APAC”DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equinox Technologies, a globally trusted Technology Solutions Provider, will become the sole VAD for airSlate’s award-winning portfolio of document automation solutions—Workflow, pdfFiller, and SignNow—in the MEA and APAC regions. The strategic partnership will see Equinox Technologies offer localized support for businesses seeking to increase their productivity through document workflow automation and serve to expand airSlate’s presence in these key markets.
With airSlate, customers get the best of everything, including no-code workflow automation, eSignature workflows, and end-to-end document management tools, along with hundreds of easy-to-setup integration options—delivering more value at a competitive price point. This enables Equinox Technologies and its resellers to quickly demonstrate tremendous time-to-value and cost savings for their clients through quicker deployments and return on investments.
The need to enhance efficiency and reduce costs around their document-centric processes is driving businesses toward these digital transformation solutions—and eSignatures are a big part of that push. With more and more transactions occurring online, organizations are increasingly looking for a trusted technology solutions provider who can help them adopt eSignature solutions tailored to their unique needs.
Through airSlate’s signNow, Equinox will offer its customers one of the most advanced eSignature solutions on the market, designed to meet the varying security and compliance standards required across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. Customers in highly regulated industries—such as the financial or government sectors that frequently deal with sensitive data—will benefit from SignNow’s advanced eSignatures required to secure these high-risk transactions. Not only does SignNow deliver the data security table stakes, but it also helps businesses increase their productivity with automated document workflows, impress customers with a straightforward signing process, and save money while maximizing ROI by eliminating time-consuming document processes.
"Our partnership with airSlate signifies a pivotal step in our journey to empower organizations with the tools they need to thrive in the digital age," said Jeevan NV, CEO, Equinox Technologies. "By combining airSlate's innovative document workflow automation and eSignature solutions with our regional expertise and capabilities, we are poised to deliver unparalleled value to our customers and reseller partners."
The collaboration also underscores airSlate’s strategy of accelerating business growth by aggressively expanding its global footprint. With over a hundred million users worldwide and growing, airSlate is laser-focused on building this momentum, and tapping into the markets of MEA and APAC is key to achieving that goal. Equinox’s global network of trusted technology solutions providers will extend airSlate’s reach to more than 8 countries and allow the company to capture significant market share.
Equinox experts have more than 20 years of industry-specific knowledge and experience delivering digital transformation and security projects to SMBs, Enterprises, and Government Departments. With presence and offices spanning across UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, Egypt, India and South Africa, Equinox Technologies is strategically positioned to provide localized support and tailored solutions to users seeking to leverage airSlate's signNow solution.
“It was a natural decision to partner with Equinox Technologies,” says John Midtbo, VP of Global Channels & Alliances at airSlate. “Their proven leadership and extensive global footprint align with airSlate’s vision to simplify document processes and deliver better digital workflows to diverse sectors across the MEA and APAC regions.”
Through direct customer engagements and leveraging a partner network of 70+ esteemed IT organizations, Equinox Technologies, and its affiliates will ensure that businesses across various sectors, including Banks, Financial Services, Engineering, and Government verticals, will have access to robust, secure, and cost-effective workflow automation tools, in addition to the holistic digital solutions that Equinox Technology offers.
For more information about Equinox Technologies, visit https://www.equinoxcyber.com. To learn more about airSlate, visit http://www.airslate.com.
About Equinox Technologies
Equinox Technologies, a Middle East, United Arab Emirates-based firm with a team of experts in multiple domains including Digital Twins, Secure Solutions, and Managed Services focuses on the latest cutting-edge technology consultancy and service delivery. With an active IT and Engineering Division, Equinox delivers projects in Geospatial, Cybersecurity, Cloud Computing, Software Engineering, and Information Security solutions. Equinox experts have built a reputation as trusted Value-Added Distributors and Managed Security Services Providers (MSSP) across the MEA & APAC regions with clients from multiple industry verticals.
About airSlate
airSlate is a global SaaS technology company that serves over a hundred million users worldwide with its business productivity and automation solutions. With a suite of intuitive tools including pdfFiller, Workflow, and SignNow, airSlate empowers organizations to digitally transform their businesses to run faster and easier. airSlate is backed by leading venture capitalists and corporate investors including General Catalyst, Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital, HighSage Ventures, UiPath Ventures, and GSquared.
