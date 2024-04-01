Submit Release
“Palestine in the Shadow of Geopolitics: Structures and Transformations in the Middle East” Panel Held at EMU

A panel titled “Palestine in the Shadows of Geopolitics: Structures and Transformations in the Middle East” was held on Wednesday, 20 March 2024 within the collaborations of Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Business and Economics Faculty and Cyprus Policy Center (CPC). The event took place at 02:30 p.m. at Mustafa Afşin Ersoy Hall. EMU Political Science and International Relations Department academic staff member Assoc. Prof. Dr. Umut Bozkurt delivered the opening speech and moderated the event. The panelists consisted of Assoc. Prof. Dr. M. Moncef Khaddar, Prof. Dr. Nur Köprülü, Prof. Dr. Nicos Trimikliniotis and Assoc. Prof. Dr. Berna Numan.

Mustafa Besim

The panel began with a speech by Prof. Dr. Mustafa Besim, the Dean of the Faculty of Business and Economics. Following that, the first panelist, Assoc. Prof. Dr. M. Moncef Khaddar, spoke about global and regional orders in the MENA region and Arab-Israeli relations. Assoc. Prof. Dr. Khaddar shared his critical thoughts on ‘continuity’ and ‘change’ from the post-Cold War period to the present. The second panelist, Prof. Dr. Nur Köprülü, addressed current issues in regional politics in the Middle East. Prof. Dr. Nicos Trimikliniotis discussed the political implications of South Africa’s case against Israel in the International Court of Justice. The final panelist, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Berna Numan, informed the audience about the European Union’s foreign policy in the era of differentiated integration.

At the end of the seminar, in response to questions raised, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Umut Bozkurt moderated a discussion among panelists on what could be done to resolve the conflict in Gaza.

