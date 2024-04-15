The Divas from the hit TV shows ‘Dining Divas’ & ‘Destination Divas’ win a Taste Award in Beverly Hills

Dining Divas wins a Taste Award - photo credit: Victoria Sirakova/ Getty Images Basic Magazine Shoot with Jesse J Collections Oscars Party with Elton John

‘Dining Divas’ is a foodie & lifestyle TV show airing on WEtv. They have also launched their travel spin off series ‘Destination Divas’ for Travel Channel.

Dining Divas is educational, with a HINT of fashion and a DASH of personality which BAKES the best foodie and lifestyle TV show on the planet.”” — Founder - Christine Curran

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What is Dining Divas? Beyonce says it best... "Divas are the female version of a hustler". The Dining Divas are a group of boss women who know what they want and go after it. Each Diva is successful in her own right. These dynamic ladies have come together in the name of women empowerment and collaboration to elevate together through unique experiences curated around amazing cuisine, exotic destinations and posh dining experiences.

The Divas take off to Beverly Hills for a special edition episode highlighting the Oscar parties and Taste Awards of 2024. Kicking off their adventure, the ladies doll up with designer Jesse J Collections for an editorial with Basic Magazine. They host a Mexican inspired dinner party at The Rayen Airbnb with Celebrity Chef Flor where they invite several socialites and influential guests to attend.

Audelaexperience.com which curates exclusive, high-end journeys, providing unparalleled access to red carpet events, bespoke adventures, and refined escapes showed the Divas a 5 star experience at the star studded Oscar party benefiting the Elton John AIDS Foundation topped with a 5 course spread and a concert by Elton John. From additional Oscar VIP parties to chatting it up on the Reclip podcast, the Divas made their presence known around Los Angeles that week.

Gracing the red carpet at the Taste Awards, the Divas took home the Best in Style: Food & Fashion award for season 3 of Dining Divas. They ended their experience at Milo and Olive in Santa Monica, an all-day neighborhood bakery and pizzeria, tasting everything from the wood oven pizzas to the gourmet pastas with locally sourced ingredients that really made the dishes pop.

The Divas were given beautiful gifts to enjoy by several sponsors that embody women empowerment: Pedilicious Footwear, See Clothing and DYG Beauty USA.

Pedilicious products are Natural skin care products featuring topical creams and lotions made of ingredients available in nature. - founded by Premise Martin.

See Clothing makes a difference in the world by embracing the principles of diversity, inclusivity and sustainability which are woven into the fabric of everything they do. - founded by Bev Jennings.

DYG Beauty USA are mineral makeup products that are actually good for your skin.- Founded by Dianne York.

For more information and all media inquiries, please contact the Executive Producer, Christine Curran | contact@diningempire.com | (954) 865-7813 | www.DiningDivas.tv | www.DestinationDivas.tv



Additional Information:

Dining Divas is led by founder and CEO Christine Curran also known as the ‘Spicy Diva’. Christine was dubbed ‘Entertainment Guru’ for her 18+ plus years as a model, actress, tv host, talent agent, event planner and tv producer. Learn more about Christine Curran and her past successes at www.ChristineCurran.com

For this episode, Curran will be bringing along this cast of co-hosts:

Adora Evans - known as the ‘Manifesting Queen’ is the author of Majestic Money and an elite Celebrity Connector. Evans has created a strategic alliance for the Dining Divas franchise with Think & Grow Rich Institute and the Napoleon Hill Foundation.

Kelly Desroches - Mortgage broker and executive director of the Tower Club in Fort Lauderdale which is an exclusive membership only club known as the Mecca for the elite of Broward county

Tamara Davis - CEO of RentalsInParadise.com and a Sotheby's Global Real Estate Advisor. She is an elite connector who has mastered putting people in the right places to effectively build relationships that thrive.

Kavita Channe - Founder/CEO of Sip Channé, premium wines inspired by Kavita’s passion for Provence and the region’s exceptional grapes. As a former Fox Sports NFL Sideline Reporter and TV Personality, Kavita’s career has brought her to the most desirable destinations around the world.

Ana Maria Reyes - Has made her mark in media over nearly two decades as a TV Host, entertainment reporter and spokesperson. Bilingual and proud of her Latin American roots, Ana has covered events around the globe, interviewing prominent figures in both English and Spanish. Her love for travel & culinary exploration also aligns with her current role as Director of Marketing at Jets 100 — a private jet membership club dedicated to curating unparalleled luxury travel experiences.

Katelyn O’Shaughnessy - an award-winning travel agent who achieved notable success as the CEO & Founder of the innovative travel startups TripScope & Doctours, earning recognition on Forbes 30 Under 30. Katelyn secured two successful exits by selling both companies. Also known as a News Anchor for major networks such as ABC, CBS, and FOX News.