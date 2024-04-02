World Health Innovation Summit (WHIS) and Mental Health Television Network (MHTN) Unite to Advance Mental Well-Being

LONDON, UK, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The World Health Innovation Summit (WHIS) and the Mental Health Television Network (MHTN) today announced a strategic partnership to improve access to mental health resources and promote overall well-being on a global scale. The collaboration will leverage MHTN's expansive content platform and WHIS's expertise in health innovation.

This powerful partnership will create a unique opportunity to share evidence-based mental health information and resources with a broader audience. Together, WHIS and MHTN aim to foster positive change and reduce the stigma surrounding mental health conversations.

“Mental health is a critical component of overall well-being, and addressing these challenges requires innovative solutions,” said Gareth Presch, Founder & CEO of WHIS. “MHTN is deeply committed to transforming mental health conversations, and collaboration is key to this mission,” said Troy McGuire, Founder and President of MHTN, “By partnering with WHIS, we can significantly expand our reach, connect with health innovators and make a real difference in the lives of individuals worldwide.”

Key Initiatives of the WHIS and MHTN Partnership:

-Educational Programming: Development of specialized programming on MHTN focused on various facets of mental health.

-Expert Content Creation: Collaboration with WHIS experts to curate informative and evidence-based mental well-being resources.

-Global Awareness Campaigns: Jointly create campaigns aimed at destigmatizing mental health concerns and fostering open conversations.

Mental health conditions include mental disorders and psychosocial disabilities as well as other mental states associated with significant distress, impairment in functioning, or risk of self-harm.

In 2019, 970 million people globally were living with a mental disorder, with anxiety and depression the most common. Mental health conditions can cause difficulties in all aspects of life, including relationships with family, friends, and community. They can result from or lead to problems at school and work.

Globally, mental disorders account for 1 in 6 years lived with disability. People with severe mental health conditions die 10 to 20 years earlier than the general population. Having a mental health condition increases the risk of suicide and experiencing human rights violations.

The economic consequences of mental health conditions are also enormous, with productivity losses significantly outstripping the direct costs of care. ref: WHO

The total cost of mental ill health in England in 2022 was £300.4 billion (£300,350,633,424) Centre for Mental Health NHS Confederation UK.

About the World Health Innovation Summit (WHIS): The World Health Innovation Summit (WHIS) is a global platform dedicated to improving health and well-being through collaboration, innovation, and sustainable solutions. WHIS works to bridge the gaps between community stakeholders, industry, and investors, with a focus on creating real opportunities to empower communities and promote the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals. www.whis.world

About Mental Health Television Network (MHTN): Mental Health Television Network (MHTN) is a ground-breaking media platform dedicated to addressing mental health awareness, understanding, and support through curated content. The network's programming aims to normalize discussions about mental well-being and offer evidence-based solutions and resources. www.mhtn.org

Contact:

Gareth Presch

Founder, CEO, WHIS

gareth@whis.world