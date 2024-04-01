Submit Release
Secretary of State Mac Warner Reports 1,317 New WV Business Registrations for March of 2024

Charleston, W. Va. – The WV Secretary of State's Office registered 1,317 new businesses statewide during the month of March according to Secretary of State Mac Warner.

Wayne County led the state in the percentage of new business growth with a total of 30 new business registrations, a 2.62% increase. The Secretary of State’s Business Division reported that Calhoun, Boone, Morgan and Lewis County also experienced notable growth during the month.

Top five counties in new business growth:

  1. Wayne County - 2.62% growth.
  2. Calhoun County - 2.09% growth.
  3. Boone County - 1.87% growth.
  4. Morgan County - 1.84% growth.
  5. Lewis County - 1.77% growth.

Counties that lead the state in total businesses registered in March include Kanawha, Berkeley, Monongalia, Cabell and Jefferson.

Top five counties in total businesses registered:

  1. Kanawha County - 149 new registrations.
  2. Berkeley County - 107 new registrations.
  3. Monongalia County - 100 new registrations.
  4. Cabell County - 77 new registrations.
  5. Jefferson County - 76 new registrations.

Statewide, West Virginia registered 13,834 new businesses in the previous 12-month period, from April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024. Summers County led all 55 counties with a 19.63% growth rate during the one-year timespan. To review county-by-county growth, Business Statistics Database.

It's time to file your Annual Reports

All businesses that are registered with the WV Secretary of State's Office must file an Annual Report each year after January 1. Make sure your business remains in good standing by filing your Annual Report well before the June 30 deadline.

Remember, a third-party vendor is not required to file an Annual Report. The WV One Stop Business Portal makes completing your filing quick and easy with 24/7 access and guest filing that allows you to file without making an account.

File now by visiting the WV One Stop Business Portal​​​.​

