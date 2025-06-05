Secretary of State Kris Warner Reports 1,214 New WV Business Registrations for May of 2025

​Charleston, W.Va. – The WV Secretary of State's Office registered 1,214 new businesses statewide during the month of May according to Secretary of State Kris Warner. Counties that led the state in total businesses registered in May include Kanawha, Berkeley, Monongalia, Raleigh and Jefferson.

Top five counties in total businesses registered:

Kanawha County - 116 new registrations

Berkeley County - 104 new registrations

Monongalia County - 91 new registrations

Raleigh County - 88 new registrations Jefferson County - 65 new registrations



Of the 1,214 new businesses registered in May, 159 qualified for one of the programs offered by the WV Secretary of State's Office Each program waives the initial registration fee for registering the business. The Boots to Business incentive also waives the first four years of Annual Report filing fees, offering potential savings of up to $250 for new business owners..

New business owners eligible for WVSOS cost savings programs:

Veterans, active-duty, military spouses - 69 new registrations

New business owners under the age of 30 - 90 new registrations

Learn more about the Boots to Business and Young Entrepreneur fee waiver programs.

Statewide, West Virginia registered 13,909 new businesses in the previous 12-month period, from June 1, 2024, to May 31, 2025. Raleigh County led all 55 counties with a 19.23% growth rate during the one-year timespan. To review county-by-county growth, visit our Business Statistics Database. A total of 163,712 businesses are registered with the Secretary of State's Office to do business in West Virginia.

Business Tip of the Month:

Did you know that only 81% of registered businesses in WV filed their Annual Report last year? Filing the Annual Report is as easy as one, two three. Go to Onestop.wv.gov. Scroll to the bottom of the page. Select "File Annual Report." These reports are due every year by June 30th to avoid a late fee, and they only request officer and address information. No financial information is requested.

The WVSOS Business Division works closely with the WV Department of Commerce to help get entrepreneurs the support and assistance they need to start and open their business. Read more about the partnership at WV Business-Link.

Customer Service Summary

WVSOS Business Division Director Sarah Carey is pleased to announce that, last month, the Business Division assisted 4,492 customers through phone calls, in-person office visits, and virtual appointments. Launched earlier this year, the WVSOS Office's virtual appointment scheduler allows customers to receive face-to-face customer support at a time or with a specialist of their choosing from the comfort of their office or even their own home.

Phone calls to the WVSOS Business Division - 4,309

Virtual appointments with WVSOS Business Specialists - 8

In-person customers to WVSOS Business Offices - 175

Wetzel County led the state in the percentage of new business growth with a total of sixteen new business registrations, a 2.51% increase. The Secretary of State’s Business Division reported that Mason, Doddridge, Lincoln and Summers also experienced notable growth during the month.

Top five counties in new business growth: