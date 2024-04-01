CPTDog Offers Solutions for International Students Not Selected in H1B Lottery

cptdog- free consultation h1b not selected? contact cptdog.com

Innovative Day 1 CPT Programs Provide Legal Employment Options in the United States

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, U.S. , April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- By April 1, 2024, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) had largely completed the announcement of the H1B lottery results for FY2025. Legal experts estimate the selection rate at about 30% from approximately 350,000 petitions, indicating a significant number of international students may require alternative visa options to continue working in the U.S. after their Optional Practical Training (OPT) period. This situation is particularly pressing for individuals approaching the end of their Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) OPT or those without it.

CPTDog, leveraging extensive experience from a team of former international students and industry experts, offers support for those not selected in the H1B visa process. The company provides access to customized Day 1 Curricular Practical Training (CPT) solutions, ensuring continuous legal employment opportunities in the United States for international students.

Day 1 CPT is a feature of certain U.S. university programs that allow F1 visa international students to work in their field of study from the first day of their program. This opportunity is invaluable for blending academic learning with practical work experience, serving as an alternative work authorization method for those not selected for the H1B visa. However, the quality of institutions offering Day 1 CPT varies significantly, with USCIS creating fake Day 1 CPT schools as a strategy to identify F1 visa fraud. CPTDog is diligent in selecting partner schools, recommending only accredited, reputable institutions that offer genuine Day 1 CPT opportunities.

The services offered by CPTDog include:

-Personalized consultations and a curated list of Day 1 CPT universities.

-Webinars featuring immigration attorneys, former USCIS officers, and university officials to provide comprehensive insights into the Day 1 CPT process.

-Status change assistance to explore all available options thoroughly.

About CPTDog

Founded by Tanya, whose journey from an international student to a U.S. permanent resident exemplifies the potential for success, CPTDog is committed to empowering international students in the United States. The organization's team brings a wealth of experience in overcoming the challenges faced by international students and offers a suite of services designed to facilitate a seamless transition from academia to the professional realm.

For further information on how CPTDog can assist with post-H1B lottery challenges and identify alternative pathways, please visit www.cptdog.com