HANGYEOM of OMEGA X Makes his Acting Debut in a Korean Drama Adaptation of the popular BL webtoon, Jazz for Two
NEW YORK, NY, USA, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A K-Pop boy group OMEGA X’s member Hangyeom has made his acting debut with the new Korean drama adaptation of a popular BL webtoon, Jazz for Two. The original webtoon became #1 on the BL webtoon chart on Lezhin Comics in 2017. Its story follows the struggles and pressures of four high school students attending an arts school. There, they experience discovering their true selves and growing up through love and music. Hangyeom plays Suh Do-yoon, a student at Wooyeon Arts School. He is a playful drum player with an optimistic personality and is hiding a longtime secret crush.
“I was a bit nervous and scared to try acting for the first time, but I was able to film with great confidence and joy, thanks to all the help from Director Song Su-lim, staff members, and my colleague actors. You’ll be able to witness a new side of me in <Jazz for Two>, so please send a lot of love and support.” – Hangyeom, OMEGA X
Jazz for Two is being directed by Song Su-lim, who also directed the BL drama, A Shoulder to Cry On, which OMEGA X previously participated in composing and performing three original soundtracks for. Along with Hangyeom, Jaehan from OMEGA X has taken part in making and singing the original soundtrack for the new drama. Jazz for Two began airing in March 2024 with eight 30-minute episodes and can be watched on iQIYI in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Chile, Argentina, Colombia, Spain, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand.
ABOUT OMEGA X
OMEGA X is an 11-member K-Pop group under IPQ. The members include Jaehan, Hwichan, Sebin, Hangyeom, Taedong, Xen, Jehyun, Kevin, Junghoon, Hyuk and Yechan. OMEGA X is determined to fulfill various dreams and values with fans who have been standing with the group from the beginning. All of the members of OMEGA X have previously appeared on reality TV audition programs or debuted with other K-pop acts.
After releasing the group’s third mini album iykyk in November 2023, OMEGA X embarked on a world tour across 8 cities in 2 countries, held a fan concert in Japan in December 2023, and successfully concluded the first solo concert in Korea in February 2024. They continue their activities not only domestically but also globally.
Helix Publicity
“I was a bit nervous and scared to try acting for the first time, but I was able to film with great confidence and joy, thanks to all the help from Director Song Su-lim, staff members, and my colleague actors. You’ll be able to witness a new side of me in <Jazz for Two>, so please send a lot of love and support.” – Hangyeom, OMEGA X
Jazz for Two is being directed by Song Su-lim, who also directed the BL drama, A Shoulder to Cry On, which OMEGA X previously participated in composing and performing three original soundtracks for. Along with Hangyeom, Jaehan from OMEGA X has taken part in making and singing the original soundtrack for the new drama. Jazz for Two began airing in March 2024 with eight 30-minute episodes and can be watched on iQIYI in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Chile, Argentina, Colombia, Spain, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand.
ABOUT OMEGA X
OMEGA X is an 11-member K-Pop group under IPQ. The members include Jaehan, Hwichan, Sebin, Hangyeom, Taedong, Xen, Jehyun, Kevin, Junghoon, Hyuk and Yechan. OMEGA X is determined to fulfill various dreams and values with fans who have been standing with the group from the beginning. All of the members of OMEGA X have previously appeared on reality TV audition programs or debuted with other K-pop acts.
After releasing the group’s third mini album iykyk in November 2023, OMEGA X embarked on a world tour across 8 cities in 2 countries, held a fan concert in Japan in December 2023, and successfully concluded the first solo concert in Korea in February 2024. They continue their activities not only domestically but also globally.
Helix Publicity
Helix Publicity LLC
omegax@helixpublicity.com