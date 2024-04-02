Announcing the “BlogPaws Best” Award Winners from Global Pet Expo 2024
The BlogPaws team is recognizing 29 pet industry brands with categorical BlogPaws Best Awards and 4 brands with Best in Show Awards from Global Pet Expo 2024
The BlogPaws Best awards are a great opportunity to highlight and recognize the brands that are dedicating time, effort, and resources to move the industry forward.”DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BlogPaws is excited to announce the winners of the BlogPaws Best of 2024 Awards from the recent Global Pet Expo trade show. The show was held March 20-22, 2024 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. It featured 1,100 exhibiting companies, 3,400+ booths, 300 first-time exhibiting companies, and 1,000+ product launches.
— Britt Kascjak, BlogPaws Director of Content & SEO
The BlogPaws Best Awards Winners Are:
Best Adventure Product: The Original TiCK MiTT by TiCK MiTT, Booth 2871
Best Amphibian Product: Isopods and Springtails by Josh’s Frogs, Booth 2186
Best Aquatic Product: Betta Tunnel & Floating Lounge by Zoo Med Laboratories, Booth 5221
Best Bird Product: Happy Beaks Corky Crunchers & Humanized Bird by A&E Cage Company, LLC, Booth 1419
Best Booth Design: Animals Like Us, Booth 238
Best Booth Display: Earth Rated, Booth 1450
Best Boutique Product: Birthday Baking Kit for Cats (and Dogs) by PetCakes, Booth 6003
Best Branding: Swell Gelato for Dogs, Booth 2667
Best Calming Product: Weighted Calming Vest by Canada Pooch, Booth 1700
Best Cat Product: Wellness Lickable Treats by Wellness Pet Company, Booth 2450
Best Cleaning Product: Absorb It by Wee Away Company, Booth 5260
Best Dog Product: Chase! By SwiftPaws, Booth 2872
Best Emerging Brand: Happy Dingos, Booth 1883
Best Enrichment Product: Dog X Cube by GURU Pet Company, Booth 4667
Best Grooming Product: Precision Paw Trimmer Attachment for Grooming Vacuum by furMe Grooming Vacuum, Booth 5362
Best Health Product: At-Home Gut Microbiome Test for All Animals by AnimalBiome, Booth 1120
Best Home Care Product: Dual-Sided Cat Toothbrush by RYERCAT, Booth 2872
Best Natural Product: BetterBone SOFT and BetterBone TOUGH All-Natural Chews by BetterBone, Booth 639
Best New Product: Charmdana Rubber Dog Bandana with Charms by Wag Around Town, Booth 4458
Best Packaging: Supplement Powders by Austin and Kat, Booth 539
Best Recycled Product: Tom Yeti by SnugArooz, Booth 222
Best Small Animal Product: Veggie Snackers by Vitakraft Sun Seed Inc, Booth 5204
Best Supplement Product: Freeze Dried Raw USDA Organic Pumpkin Dog and Cat Treats by A Better Treat, Booth 1013
Best Sustainable Brand: Natoo Pet Foods, Booth 734
Best Tech Product: RealScooper Auto Self-Refill Automatic Cat Litter Box by Shenzhen LalaHome Smartech Co., Booth 3367
Best Travel Product: The Navigator Convertible Cat Backpack by Travel Cat, Booth 5636
Most Charitable Brand: Rawz Natural Pet Food, Booth 1050
Most Engaging Booth: DOGTV & Pets Add Life, Booth 3455
Most Innovative Product: Pill Masker by Lord Jameson, Booth 1030
Best in Show Awards from the BlogPaws Team:
Jessica’s Best in Show Pick: TREATBRUSH by ChewMate, Booth 1204
Britt’s Best in Show Pick: DoggyRade Unleashed Hydration + Prebiotics by DoggyRade Advanced Pet Nutrition (Tonisity Pets), Booth 1372
Chloe’s Best in Show Pick: Pop ‘N Purr Candy by Dezi & Roo, Booth 4812
Christy’s Best in Show Pick: Baguette by Lambwolf Collective, Booth 2472
For photos, links, and further details of BlogPaws Best 2024 award winners, please visit here.
BlogPaws attended Global Pet Expo 2024 as media, covering the latest products and trends in the pet industry. Team members spent all three days of the show walking the show floor and searching for products and brands that we believed were demonstrating a commitment to moving the pet industry forward. This includes award-winning products and incredible work in marketing, including branding, signage, and booth presence.
“The BlogPaws Best awards are a great opportunity to highlight and recognize the brands that are dedicating time, effort, and resources to move the industry forward,” said Britt Kascjak, BlogPaws Director of Content & SEO. “From home healthcare products to travel safety gear, high-quality nutrition to easier grooming and care - we applaud the passion these companies have shown and the many ways they have allowed us, as pet lovers, to give our best friends the best possible quality of life in every way.”
This year BlogPaws awarded 29 categorical BlogPaws Best Awards and 4 Best in Show awards - one from each member of the BlogPaws team.
“Each year we reflect on the state of the industry to determine how many and what awards to issue,” said Jessica Shipman, BlogPaws COO / CMO. “This year we introduced two new awards including Best Calming Product and Most Charitable Brand.”
To continue celebrating pet industry innovation throughout the year, BlogPaws has also added a new Press Release section to the BlogPaws website featuring new product announcements, brand partnerships and collaborations, and other pet industry news.
About BlogPaws
BlogPaws is a media company focused on educating small pet businesses, covering trends in the pet industry, and providing services helping pet brands reach more pet parents online. For more information, please visit blogpaws.com.
BlogPaws is not affiliated with Global Pet Expo or the American Pet Products Association. BlogPaws Best awards are presented solely by BlogPaws and are in no way endorsed, sponsored, administered, or associated with Global Pet Expo.
