Catskill Animal Sanctuary to Deliver Free Educational Programming to All Five NYC Boroughs

SAUGERTIES, NY, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Catskill Animal Sanctuary (CAS), one of the nation’s leading sanctuaries for farmed animals, is pleased to announce a groundbreaking initiative to deliver free educational programming aimed at fostering compassion and healthy food choices among New York City’s school children. The program launches this month.

In this collaboration, Catskill Animal Sanctuary will bring engaging, informative content to any public school within New York’s five boroughs that requests it. Through virtual platforms, students from kindergarten through 12th grade will discover the value of making mindful plant based food choices for personal and environmental well-being, learn about farmed animal issues, and engage “nose to screen” with animals ranging from 2,000 pound cows to tiny bantam roosters.

"We are thrilled to inspire positive change in communities across the city in New York City Public Schools," said Kathy Stevens, Executive Director of Catskill Animal Sanctuary. "By offering no-cost virtual programming, we hope to empower kids to make informed choices that promote compassion towards animals, support sustainable agriculture, and contribute to a healthier future for all."

Program offerings, presented by professional educators and aligned with New York State educational standards for life sciences, nutrition, and more, are diverse and customized, with specific programs designed for elementary, middle, and high-school aged students. Those for younger children focus on what all beings need to be happy and healthy, and they are often the first experience these students ever have with these species of animals. High school offerings examine the intersection of food justice, environmental sustainability, and animal welfare issues.

"Healthy, sustainable, and compassionate food choices are integral to building a more equitable food system," said Andrea Nassar, Director of Humane Education Programs. We’re excited to provide students the connection to animals that so few have, along with information that empowers them to make positive changes in their lives and communities, through this important partnership."

Details on scheduling and registration are available on the CAS website. For further information, go to www.casanctuary.org.

About Catskill Animal Sanctuary:

Located in New York’s Hudson Valley, Catskill Animal Sanctuary (CAS) is a 150-acre haven for farmed animals rescued from cruelty and neglect and a center for the promotion of plant-based living. One of the world’s leading teaching sanctuaries, CAS offers a variety of programming to empower individuals to align their lifestyle choices with their values. Sanctuary Founder Kathy Stevens is a leading voice in the animal rights movement and a contributor to numerous books on animal rights, animal sentience and more.

