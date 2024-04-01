Venera Technologies Introduces Cutting-Edge AI-Powered Audio Profanity Detection Feature in its Quasar® Solution

A Major new enhancement for its Quasar® cloud native A/V QC, audio profanity detection will be on display at NAB 2024 show

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Venera Technologies, a leading provider of cutting- edge file-based media QC solutions, proudly announces the launch of its latest innovation: an advanced AI-powered Audio Profanity Detection feature integrated into its cloud native Quasar® Audio/Video QC solution. This groundbreaking addition showcases Venera's commitment to enhancing content quality control and compliance in the media industry.

In today's dynamic media landscape, ensuring that content meets regulatory standards and audience expectations is critical. Venera Technologies recognizes this need and has leveraged the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technologies to develop a sophisticated solution for detecting audio profanity with unparalleled accuracy and efficiency.

The newly introduced feature in the Quasar solution utilizes state-of-the-art algorithms trained on vast datasets to analyze audio content in media files to accurately identify and flag instances of profanity, including vulgar language and offensive terms, based on user-defined set of words and phrases.

Key highlights of the Audio Profanity Detection feature include:

• Customizable Vocabulary: Users have the flexibility to create a list of words and phrases that are considered profane for their audience and according to their local culture or regulatory standards, allowing for tailored and optimized profanity filtering.

• Scalability: Designed to meet the demands of large-scale media operations, Quasar's Audio Profanity Detection feature is highly scalable, capable of processing vast volumes of audio content with efficiency and speed.

"We are thrilled to introduce the AI-powered Audio Profanity Detection feature in our Quasar solution," said Fereidoon Khosravi, Chief Business Development Officer at Venera Technologies. "In today's fast-paced media landscape, maintaining content integrity and compliance is crucial. With this latest addition, we empower broadcasters, streaming platforms, and content creators to uphold the highest standards of quality and decency in their audio content."

Venera Technologies remains committed to continuous innovation and advancement in Audio/Video/Caption QC solutions, delivering cutting-edge tools that streamline workflows, enhance content quality, and ensure regulatory compliance.

For more information about the Audio Profanity Detection feature and other solutions offered by Venera Technologies, you may contact them at sales@veneratech.com, or visit www.veneratech.com to request a free trial. You can also go to Venera’s NAB 2024 page to arrange for a meeting at NAB 2024 show at Las Vegas Convention Center, West Hall, #W1858 (April 14 – 17, Las Vegas, USA).

About Venera Technologies

Venera Technologies provides cutting-edge file-based QC solutions to the digital media industry, tailored to the evolving requirements of its customer and the industry, offering innovative tools and technologies for content quality control, compliance, and delivery. Venera’s suite of QC solutions is used by some of the largest Media companies in the world, as well as a number of smaller boutique post houses and production companies.

Venera’s Quasar® the first native cloud-based QC solution, was developed natively for the Cloud environment with features such as dynamic scalability and usage-based pricing model, along with advanced QC functionalities, such as Audio Profanity Detection.

With a focus on leveraging advanced AI and ML algorithms, Venera Technologies’ suite of QC solutions empowers media companies to optimize workflows and deliver high-quality content across diverse platforms.

www.veneratech.com

Venera Technologies Contact:

Fereidoon Khosravi

Chief Business Development Officer Email: sales(at)veneratech.com