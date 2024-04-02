KLYR RUM UNVEILS TOTAL ECLIPSE COCKTAIL
The total eclipse is a beautiful natural phenomenon, and we’re excited to mark the occasion with a themed cocktail. It's a great opportunity to bring people together just like we do with KLYR rum”PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The excitement is building for the upcoming total solar eclipse of 2024 with festivities planned throughout the country, especially in areas lucky enough to be in the path of totality. Eager sun chasers are also traveling from far and wide to experience the so-called “ring of fire” in the suddenly darkened sky. The eclipse will carve a diagonal pathway beginning in Texas at 1:27 p.m. CDT and will end in Maine at 3:35 p.m. EDT on Monday, April 8.
— Keith Krem, COO of KLYR Rum
Pennsylvania-based KLYR Rum, which hails from one of the states that will be plunged into darkness, is celebrating this rare astronomical event by creating a special KLYR Total Eclipse Cocktail. The commemorative drink mimics a Mojito but is aptly jet-black. This signature elixir is simple to make using the following recipe:
Ingredients
● 1.5 oz KLYR Rum
● 3-4 Mint Leaves
● Full lime quartered
● 3 oz Tonic or Soda
● 2 dashes Angostura bitters
● 2 teaspoons agave nectar or honey
● 1/4 teaspoon activated charcoal
Instructions
● Warm agave nectar or honey for 5-7 seconds and place at bottom of tall rocks or Collins glass and muddle with mint leaves
● Fill shaker full of freshly made ice chips, add KLYR Rum along with squeezed lime juice from 4 quartered lime pieces and activated charcoal
● Shake concoction vigorously for 20 seconds and pour contents from shaker into rocks or Collins glass
● Add 3-4 lime pieces to the rocks or Collins glass and pour tonic or soda, add Angostura bitters, stir well and garnish with mint sprig
The secret ingredient, activated charcoal, which can easily be bought on Amazon, turns liquids dark black, but does not have any taste, creating a stunning, yet flavorless visual effect.
Distilled 12 times and filtered 18 times, KLYR is a super-premium crystal rum with zero grams of sugar, zero grams of carbohydrates and fewer calories than most sugary rums. The KLYR Total Eclipse Cocktail is also designed with the health conscious in mind, using fresh fruits and aromatic herbs as well as honey or agave nectar instead of additives such as simple syrup.
"The total eclipse is a beautiful natural phenomenon, and we’re excited to mark the occasion with a themed cocktail,” said Keith Krem, COO of KLYR Rum. “This unique occurrence is a great opportunity to bring people together to celebrate just like we do with KLYR rum,” he said.
Award-winning KLYR Rum is 100% handcrafted in the United States at Holy Water Distillery located in Lewisberry, Pennsylvania. This area in the center of the keystone state is relatively close to the prime pathway to best experience the eclipse, so naturally the distillery also has plans for a watch party. Guests will enjoy the special cocktail as they view the eclipse in a safe manner while drinking in moderation.
Make plans to join KLYR Rum to “toast” this astronomical phenomenon now, as the next total solar eclipse in the U.S. will not occur for another twenty years.
Note: Please savor the smooth, clean taste of super-premium crystal KLYR Rum in moderation.
