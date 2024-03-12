Mike's Hot Honey Launches Slice Hunter: An Authentic 80's Inspired Pizza-Themed Arcade Game
Free Downloadable Apple App and TikTok Filter Also Available for Mobile Play
The idea behind Slice Hunter was to connect people back to memories of playing classic arcade games in their childhood pizzerias. The 80s and 90s were a special time for both arcade games and pizza.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brooklyn-based honey brand Mike’s Hot Honey has created a nostalgic, pizza-themed arcade game, Slice Hunter, an homage to the iconic arcade games housed in pizzerias of the 1980s & 90s. This launch marks the first of its kind in the food industry, bringing together the classic arcade gaming experience with one of the hottest brands of the moment, Mike’s Hot Honey.
— Mike Kurtz, Founder of Mike's Hot Honey
Slice Hunter puts players in the hot seat of the Mike's Hot Honey bottle, blasting through an interstellar adventure of food invaders. Set against a backdrop of cheesy galaxies, participants aim at mouth-watering targets like pizza, ice cream, and chicken wings, exploring the vast possibilities of sweet heat combinations. Slice Hunter is also accessible to all Apple users as a free app available for download in the App Store. Additionally, a Slice Hunter TikTok filter allows players to share their gaming experiences on social media platforms.
Mike’s Hot Honey founder, Mike Kurtz, says the game is intended to create a feeling of nostalgia. “The idea behind Slice Hunter was to connect people back to memories of playing classic arcade games in their childhood pizzerias. The 80s and 90s were a special time for both arcade games and pizza and it was very common to find a classic arcade cabinet like Ms. Pac-Man in the corner of your local pizzeria,” Kurtz said. “The smell of a fresh pie out the oven, the 8-bit sounds of a classic video game, stained drop-ceiling tiles, Tiffany lamps. That’s what this is all about.”
The original, one-of-one arcade game is located inside Scarr's Pizza on the Lower East Side of Manhattan and free to play for patrons of the pizzeria. Known for its commitment to authenticity and attention to detail. Scarr's Pizza provides the perfect setting for gamers to enjoy Slice Hunter while savoring a slice in a reminiscent pizzeria atmosphere.
To create the game, Kurtz enlisted the help of local, NYC-based video game designers, Seth S. Scott of Perfect Hat Games and Jess Kostelnick of Design-O-Mite who designed the game to be playable as an app for the iPhone. Once the app was complete, Kurtz brought on local, bespoke video game experts Alan Winslow, Dhemerae Ford and Philip Cadoux to build the Slice Hunter arcade cabinet. The fully wrapped cabinet features built-in LED racing stripes and an illuminated marquee showcasing the original Slice Hunter logo, created by Mike’s Hot Honey design manager Marcelo Lima.
Founded in 2010 by Mike Kurtz, Mike’s Hot Honey became a word-of-mouth sensation after Kurtz began drizzling his signature hot honey on pizzas at the Brooklyn pizzeria where he worked and customers started to ask if they could buy bottles to take home. The brand, which sparked a new category of honey, was born from a desire to create and share the highest quality honey infused with chili peppers. Now the country’s leading brand of hot honey, Mike’s Hot Honey can be found on restaurant menus and in the honey aisle of retailers across the U.S.
For restaurants interested in getting in on the arcade game, Mike's Hot Honey is extending an invitation to order Slice Hunter for their establishments. To get more details and pricing, contact Mike's Hot Honey at info@mikeshothoney.com.
For more information about Mike’s Hot Honey visit mikeshothoney.com.
Press photos and videos can be found here (credit Mike’s Hot Honey): https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1EpHyJDtG5jWnk_zsrTmVoVbv3__CiPV3?usp=sharing
